'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash, Ripple President Makes Big Statement at Paris Blockchain Week, SHIB Sets Brand New Record: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki predicts market crash: "Best time to get rich"

Robert Kiyosaki , renowned investor and author of the world's best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has taken to X platform to make yet another attention-grabbing prediction. This time, Kiyosaki forecasted a crash of the real estate market, which will be led by Airbnb. According to the author, those looking to invest or secure new homes may soon see happy days ahead. "The best time to get rich is in a crash," he wrote summarizing his post. This is not the first time Kiyosaki predicted the collapse of various financial markets. On Aug. 14, he wrote about the crash of the stock and bond market, recommending Bitcoin, silver and gold as the assets to help navigate during these uncertain periods.

Ripple president makes big statement at Paris Blockchain Week

The official X handle of Paris Blockchain Week has recently decided to remind its followers of an important statement by Ripple's president Monica Long , which she made at a previous event. In her statement, Long claimed that in the past couple of years, even the largest banks are embracing the DeFi technologies as the future, and this embrace is a matter of "adapt or die." Interestingly, the Ripple president's words have never been as relevant, as just yesterday SBI Holdings announced the creation of a joint venture with Ripple, SBI Ripple Asia. This will allow the Japanese financial conglomerate to expand its activities in Asia and enter the payment markets of the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) just set brand new record: Details