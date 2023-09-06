'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash: 'Best Time to Get Rich'

Kiyosaki, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author, says it is best time to get rich, but there is a catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his influential book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has made an unexpected and attention-grabbing market prediction that could have far-reaching implications. Kiyosaki suggests that Airbnb is poised to lead a real estate market crash, and for those looking to invest or secure new homes, there may be sunny days ahead.

In his latest forecast, Kiyosaki maintains that economic downturns present unique opportunities for wealth accumulation. While he has previously predicted the collapse of various financial markets, his recipe for navigating these tumultuous times remains consistent. According to the author, there are three assets that can serve as a financial lifeline during these uncertain periods: gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC).

BITCOIN to $100k. Saying for years gold&silver GOD’S money. BITCOIN peoples $. Bad news IF stock & bond market crash gold&silver skyrocket. WORSE NEWS IF world economy crashes BC $1 million Gold $ 75K silver to $60k. SAVERS of FAKE US $ F’d. DEBT too high. Mom, Pop & kids in… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 14, 2023

Kiyosaki's interest in Bitcoin is particularly noteworthy. He believes that BTC's value is set to surge, potentially reaching $120,000 by 2024, with an even more astonishing prediction that it could skyrocket to $500,000 by 2025. He attributes these forecasts to the excessive money printing by the United States, a phenomenon that has raised concerns about inflation and the long-term stability of traditional currencies.

Investors and enthusiasts are definitely closely monitoring Kiyosaki's predictions, given his history of unconventional insights that have garnered significant attention. In these uncertain times, Kiyosaki's statements may offer a different angle for individuals navigating the complexities of investments and wealth preservation.