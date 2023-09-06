'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash: 'Best Time to Get Rich'

Wed, 09/06/2023 - 10:51
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Kiyosaki, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author, says it is best time to get rich, but there is a catch
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash: 'Best Time to Get Rich'
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his influential book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has made an unexpected and attention-grabbing market prediction that could have far-reaching implications. Kiyosaki suggests that Airbnb is poised to lead a real estate market crash, and for those looking to invest or secure new homes, there may be sunny days ahead.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Unveils Top Investment Opportunity of Moment

In his latest forecast, Kiyosaki maintains that economic downturns present unique opportunities for wealth accumulation. While he has previously predicted the collapse of various financial markets, his recipe for navigating these tumultuous times remains consistent. According to the author, there are three assets that can serve as a financial lifeline during these uncertain periods: gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC).

Kiyosaki's interest in Bitcoin is particularly noteworthy. He believes that BTC's value is set to surge, potentially reaching $120,000 by 2024, with an even more astonishing prediction that it could skyrocket to $500,000 by 2025. He attributes these forecasts to the excessive money printing by the United States, a phenomenon that has raised concerns about inflation and the long-term stability of traditional currencies.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says 'Giant Crash' Coming, 'Get into Bitcoin ASAP'

Investors and enthusiasts are definitely closely monitoring Kiyosaki's predictions, given his history of unconventional insights that have garnered significant attention. In these uncertain times, Kiyosaki's statements may offer a different angle for individuals navigating the complexities of investments and wealth preservation.

#Bitcoin News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Whales Hoover up 14.6 Trillion SHIB Tokens — What Do They Know That We Don't?
09/06/2023 - 10:28
Whales Hoover up 14.6 Trillion SHIB Tokens — What Do They Know That We Don't?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Keeps Selling Millions of XRP After Filing Opposition to SEC's Appeal Request
09/06/2023 - 09:56
Ripple Keeps Selling Millions of XRP After Filing Opposition to SEC's Appeal Request
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple and SBI Holdings Reveals Game-Changing XRP Adoption Strategy
09/06/2023 - 09:18
Ripple and SBI Holdings Reveals Game-Changing XRP Adoption Strategy
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev