    'Bitcoin Is Strategy,' Michael Saylor Issues Enigmatic Tweet, Here's Twist

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 15:00
    'Bitcoin Is Strategy,' Michael Saylor Issues Enigmatic Tweet, Here's Twist
    Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy, has published a regular daily post on the X social media platform to endorse Bitcoin and also attract attention to his company.

    Saylor sends stylish "Bitcoin Strategy" message

    This time, he published a tweet that seems a little cryptic, but it also seems to be a play on the word “strategy” as a regular noun and as the title of Saylor’s company. Earlier this month, he took a bold step and deleted the “micro” element of the title, turning his company from MicroStrategy to just Strategy.

    The tweet contains a clear reference to Bitcoin – a capital “B” with four vertical strokes in it, as in a Bitcoin logo.

    'Bitcoin Is Strategy,' Michael Saylor Issues Enigmatic Tweet, Here's Twist
    The image shared by Saylor has strong luxury cyberpunk vibes to it, depicting a sleek luxury car with a young woman sitting on its hood, dressed in a sophisticated and fashionable leather coat with bits of orange color – orange shoes and an orange scarf. In the upper right corner is Saylor's company's logo – Strategy followed by a B, as in “Bitcoin.”

    The crypto community on the X platform understood the message and began to respond to Saylor in a similar Bitcoin-bullish manner: “Strategy is Bitcoin only,” “Bitcoin is future” or “₿est Strategy.”

    Jeremie Davinci echoes Saylor's "Bitcoin wisdom"

    In a tweet issued today, crypto millionaire and an early Bitcoin adopter Jeremie Davinci cited a tweet published by Michael Saylor earlier in the week. On Feb. 17, Strategy cofounder Saylor published a tweet revealing the “21 rules of Bitcoin.”

    Davinci, an active Bitcoin activist, cited two of them in one tweet: “Those who understand buy Bitcoin. Those who don’t, criticize Bitcoin.”

    Other rules of the “Bitcoin wisdom” shared by Saylor with his millions of followers included Bitcoin being “the one thing in the universe that you can truly own.” Saylor also believes that “the cure to economic ill is the orange pill” – the “orange pill” is a Bitcoin reference. He also tweeted that “Bitcoin is for everyone” and insisted that one must not sell one’s BTC under any circumstances.

    Saylor also warned that you should “only buy Bitcoin with the money you can’t afford to lose.”

    Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin, the digital gold, has pumped to increase by 2.72%, soaring from $93,850. Now, BTC is changing hands at $96,100 after a small pullback.

