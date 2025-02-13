Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Market Crash Warning, Here's Bullish Twist

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 7:20
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Market Crash Warning, Here's Bullish Twist
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investment expert and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book on managing personal finance has addressed the millions of his followers to share with them his take on what is happening on the market at the moment.

    He issued a warning, saying that a market crash is about to come.

    Kiyosaki's crucial warning: "Prepare for a market crash"

    The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki issued a statement to the global financial community on the X social media platform, warning them that he expects a market crash to arrive soon.

    He pointed out that the jobs market is shrinking not only in the US but around the world – the new US president, per him, intends to cut down 65,000 jobs. Kiyosaki tweeted that oil companies are “laying off thousand of workers because the economy is contracting.” Car-producing giants, such as Nissan in Japan and Volkswagen in Germany are also firing thousands of workers.

    Robert Kiyosaki warns: “Prepare for a market crash, possible depression,” while government officials keep promising “a soft landing.”

    “It’s not going to be a soft landing. STOP DREAMING,” Kiyosaki urges the community, “Time to get back to real life.”

    Kiyosaki reveals why he bought Bitcoin lately

    On February 7, roughly a week ago, Robert Kiyosaki excited the community with a tweet sharing the reason for his recent Bitcoin purchase. He also bought some more physical gold.

    He believes that “owning gold and Bitcoin is smarter and safer than saving dollars.”

    Kiyosaki is known for criticizing US economic policy over the past few years. He started calling US dollars “fake” in 2020 when the pandemic started and the US government began issuing “survival checks.” In 2020 alone, more than $6 trillion was printed, and since then, the government has switched the printer on many times. One of the goals was to bail out large US banks in 2023.

    Kiyosaki also recently stated that should Bitcoin crash, he would only celebrate it and buy the dip—the same goes for gold and silver, according to his tweets. Kiyosaki treats Bitcoin, silver, and gold as the only assets that are safe and profitable to hold in the long term, unlike cash, stocks, or bonds.

