    Retail Investor Interest in Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH: Details

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Mainstream interest in how to buy crypto has skyrocketed on Google Search lately
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 14:55
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    There has been a massive uptick of interest among noncryptocurrency owners as these "outsiders" look to participate in the action. The soaring interest comes amid a bullish Bitcoin (BTC) run that has seen its price attain historic levels.

    Record-breaking interest from non-Bitcoin investors

    Lark Davis, a Bitcoin investor and entrepreneur, highlighted the increasing attention Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry are receiving. In a post on X, Davis noted that the surge in Google searches for "how to buy crypto" has reached a new all-time high (ATH).

    This spike in searches suggests that more people are becoming curious about how to purchase top assets like Bitcoin. The surge could have been triggered by news about the bullish run that pushed Bitcoin to $109,000. 

    This has created a general hype outside the crypto space, prompting new investors to explore how to get in.

    Davis’s mention of retail indicates Bitcoin may witness a resurgence of individuals and nonprofessional investors. Notably, these investors are key to the crypto market as their renewed interest could signal a broader market revival for the leading digital asset.

    Primarily, a surge in retail investors usually leads to a spike in trading volume and market activity in general. In the crypto industry, retail interest in an asset usually precedes significant price movement. Hence, Davis highlights the possibility of further growth for Bitcoin on the back of this renewed public interest.

    Bold predictions from industry leaders

    Analysts believe this could benefit the crypto industry as more people embrace digital assets. Some have attributed the soaring interest to the anticipation of pro-crypto policies expected from the new U.S. administration being inaugurated today.

    As reported by U.Today, the odds of the new U.S. president announcing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve increased to as high as 70%.

    Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author and Bitcoin investor, has called on his followers to buy more BTC. He predicts the asset could reach staggering price levels of $250,000 this year. Kiyosaki has even suggested that investors should HODL their assets and buy more.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

