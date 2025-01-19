MicroStrategy's Saylor: 'France Could Use More Bitcoin'

Advertisement

MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has stated that France "could use some Bitcoin" in his recent social media post.

This comes after Saylor recently had a meeting with French politician Sarah Knafo, who became a member of the European Parliament last year.

Knafo has described Saylor as a "brilliant entrepreneur" in her X post, claiming that her discussion with the billionaire focused on the future of Bitcoin and energy.

Europe's leading crypto hub

France has emerged as one of Europe's leading crypto hubs, consistently ranking high in terms of adoption.

France was also among the first countries in the world to actually regulate crypto, with the PACTE law singling out digital assets service providers as a separate group of service providers.

Last year, France also became the first major EU economy to start accepting applications from cryptocurrency companies under the bloc's MiCA framework.

Endorsing Bitcoin reserves

In December, Knafo endorsed the idea of creating Bitcoin reserves while addressing the European Parliament. During her address, the MP recalled that the U.S. was considering creating a strategic reserve with the leading cryptocurrency.

Even though Knafo, who represents the French far-right, hardly represents mainstream European politics, the idea of nation-states investing in Bitcoin might not be fringe anymore.

As reported by U.Today, Christian Lindner, Germany's former finance minister, recently opined that both Germany and the European Central Bank (ECB) should consider diversifying their reserves with Bitcoin.