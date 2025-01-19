Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'

    Alex Dovbnya
    Robert Kiyosaki claims that investors should buy more Bitcoin
    Sun, 19/01/2025 - 18:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has urged investors to buy more Bitcoin now that the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization is inching closer to hitting a new record high.

    The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization is currently trading at $105,089, according to CoinGecko data. It has surged by more than 10% over the past week. 

    The largest cryptocurrency is currently just 2.8% away from reclaiming its current record high of $108,135, which was achieved roughly a month ago.

    Earlier this week, Kiyosaki predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $250,000 this year. 

    Recently, the controversial entrepreneur also opined that it was actually easy to get rich with the help of Bitcoin by simply "hodling" the cryptocurrency. 

    Bitcoin has been struggling to reach a new record high for more than a month due to the Federal Reserve's hawkish pivot recently spooking the bulls. 

    As reported by U.Today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency surged well above the $100,000 level a few days ago amid speculation about the U.S. government potentially opting to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the near future. Polymarket bettors see a 61% chance of this happening in 2025. 

    This week, Bitcoin exchange-traded products also managed to attract a total of $1.8 billion worth of inflows. Such impressive inflows indicate that there is still strong institutional demand for the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Still, Bitcoin is substantially underperforming such altcoins as Solana (SOL) and XRP. These cryptocurrencies have surged by 24% and 44%, respectively, over the past week. 

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

