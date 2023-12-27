Advertisement
AD

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering New Followers in December, 2023

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in December
Wed, 27/12/2023 - 13:00
Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering New Followers in December, 2023
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

With the unprecedented surge in Bonk, memecoin season is more prevalent than ever. However, most new projects still take inspiration from the leaders in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Advertisement

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) has flipped the script with a unique proposition to reshape the financial landscape while retaining the fundamentals of meme culture. 

Supporters of Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

What is Rebel Satoshi?

Can a meme coin revolt against centralized financial systems while being a fun, community-building environment? Rebel Satoshi effortlessly blends both worlds, inspired by Guy Fawkes and Satoshi Nakamoto. 

The ultimate dream is wealth redistribution from iron-fisted elites to ordinary citizens. In achieving this, true decentralized finance, as fueled by Nakamoto, will have been realized.

As stated earlier, Rebel Satoshi is a light-hearted space with interactive quests, virtual gatherings, and other collaborative ventures. The most creative addition is the Rebel Meme Hall of Fame. This will be an exclusive community gallery for early adopters to showcase their best rebel-inspired memes.

These individuals can also join the Rebellion Secret Council to attend clandestine meetings, receive insider project updates, and gain governance power. These are additional perks of joining Rebel Satoshi. The project's primary ecosystem is what provides the most enticing benefits.

The ecosystem in Rebel Satoshi

The key is an ecosystem fostering fervent trading and long-term holding. RBLZ, Rebel Satoshi's utility token, facilitates these objectives.

It's an Ethereum-based token with a capped supply of 250 million, ensuring favorable tokenomics. The first benefit of holding RBLZ is earning impressive passive staking returns. 

Secondly, it's the medium of exchange in the enchanting Rebel Artefacts Vault, an NFT marketplace with 9,999 unique collectibles and digital art related to Rebel Satoshi's branding. 

Another development in the pipeline for Rebel Satoshi is a play-to-earn game, adding further incentives inspired by top DeFi projects. However, this is in phase 4 of Rebel Satoshi's roadmap. Phase 2 currently involves selling out the public presale.

Since making its way on the list of new ICOs on November 5, 2023, the presale has sold over 78 million tokens. A fourth-round is imminent, the second to last before the presale's conclusion. RBLZ is worth $0.02 during the ongoing third round. Yet, buyers can earn more tokens by capitalizing on a time-limited 20% deposit bonus.

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram

#Rebel Satoshi
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image XRP About to Change Drastically on December 29, Here's Why
2023/12/27 13:02
XRP About to Change Drastically on December 29, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shibarium Scores Mind-Blowing Record, SHIB Army Ecstatic
2023/12/27 13:02
Shibarium Scores Mind-Blowing Record, SHIB Army Ecstatic
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, Again
2023/12/27 13:02
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, Again
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP About to Change Drastically on December 29, Here's Why
XRP About to Change Drastically on December 29, Here's Why
Shibarium Scores Mind-Blowing Record, SHIB Army Ecstatic
Shibarium Scores Mind-Blowing Record, SHIB Army Ecstatic
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, Again
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, Again
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Adds 1,812% Spike With 131 Million SHIB Destroyed
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Adds 1,812% Spike With 131 Million SHIB Destroyed
Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Crypto Traders With Satirical Post
Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Crypto Traders With Satirical Post
Solana’s BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume on Coinbase
Solana’s BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume on Coinbase
Max Keiser Issues Important Warning About Solana (SOL)
Max Keiser Issues Important Warning About Solana (SOL)
Pro-XRP Lawyer Breaks Down SEC Tactics in Bitcoin ETF Saga
Pro-XRP Lawyer Breaks Down SEC Tactics in Bitcoin ETF Saga
Show all
Advertisement
AD