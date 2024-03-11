Advertisement
Raoul Pal Issues Epic Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Price Prediction

Godfrey Benjamin
Raoul Pal shares hot Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana predictions amid ATH frenzy
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 13:05
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Legendary trader Raoul Pal has doubled down on his forecast for the trio of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

How high can Bitcoin soar?

In a YouTube chat with Anthony Scaramucci, Raoul Pal noted that he believes the Bitcoin price can end this current cycle with a massive price of $250,000. For reference, the Bitcoin price is actively in discovery mode, and it just recorded another all-time high (ATH) above $71,000 as optimism surrounding the coin remains sustained.

Despite the $250,000 price target, Raoul Pal is not convinced this is the best the digital currency could do. He noted that the valuation could be higher depending on the trend in the spot Bitcoin ETF ecosystem. 

The spot Bitcoin ETF has remained the dominant catalyst driving the price of BTC to new heights. The daily accumulation from spot Bitcoin ETF issuers, including BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Ark Invest and Bitwise, notably surpassed the amount of BTC generated through mining.

While an average of 5,000 BTC to 10,000 BTC is stacked up daily, only about 900 BTC are generated across the board, creating a notable supply shock that might help drive the price toward the estimated $250,000 in the long term.

Ethereum and Solana get high targets

In addition to the Bitcoin forecast, Raoul Pal projected a $17,000 to $20,000 surge for Ethereum this bull cycle, while he noted that Solana might jump as high as $700 to $1,000.

While the duo of Ethereum and Solana have not retested their respective ATHs at $4,800 and $260 this ongoing bullish run, Raoul Pal has always highlighted their fundamentals as a key catalyst that can drive growth in the long term.

Other analysts have even more bullish projections for Bitcoin as well as Ethereum and Solana, and time will tell how high the three digital currencies will grow this bull cycle.

About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

