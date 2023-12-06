Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Samson Mow believes that $1 million per Bitcoin still in play, adding why he believes Balaji Srinivasan’s $1 million prediction did not play out
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 11:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

CEO at Jan3 and early Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow has taken to the Twitter/X platform to share that he believes the flagship cryptocurrency still has good chances to reach $1 million.

Advertisement

Mow also explained why he believes that a similar prediction made by former a16z partner and Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan in March this year did not work out.

Mow’s reasons to believe Bitcoin will reach $1 million

Mow believes that Balaji was right about the price of $1 million that he predicted for Bitcoin, when he made his $2 million bet on Twitter. However, he expected that price level to be reached due to the continuous money printing by the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve and due to the banking crisis that was in a full swing in March.

At that time, several large U.S. banks went bankrupt and were sold or bailed out by the U.S. government – Silvergate, Silicon Valley bank, Signature Bank (which had crypto companies on its customer list, including Ripple Labs).

Mow commented on this, saying that the money printing process dried up later during this year. “It will take a few more years for the market to adjust accordingly,” the Jan3 chief said.

As for the banking crisis, average people, who do not believe in crypto or do not understand it (“normies”) just went off to look for a safer bank - “They aren't at the stage where they realize no bank is really safe and Bitcoin is the only option.” Samson pointed out that these two catalysts could have pushed Bitcoin to $1 million, but he believes it was unlikely.

As for Mow himself, he believes that Bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million due to “massive rapid influx of institutional capital while Bitcoin available for sale is at historical lows, compounded by the halving.”

Related
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight

Mow says this bull run is different from previous one

In a few earlier tweets, the Bitcoin advocate opined that this BTC bull run differs from the previous one since the factors that pushed the BTC price up in 2021 are missing – quantitative easing dollars.

This time, the Fed is taking to quantitative tightening and is raising interest rates.

#Bitcoin News #Samson Mow
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
2023/12/06 11:15
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
2023/12/06 11:06
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
2023/12/06 11:06
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breaches $0.00001 Resistance, Up 20%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breaches $0.00001 Resistance, Up 20%
PEPE Jumps 38% on Solo Ride to Moon, Will This Rally Last?
PEPE Jumps 38% on Solo Ride to Moon, Will This Rally Last?
'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend
'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend
Legendary Trader John Bolllinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Legendary Trader John Bolllinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
This Trader Is Bullish on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
This Trader Is Bullish on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
XRP's Unprecedented Move: What Was It and How Can It Affect Future Movement?
XRP's Unprecedented Move: What Was It and How Can It Affect Future Movement?
Show all
Advertisement
AD