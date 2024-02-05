Advertisement
Raoul Pal Makes Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Comparison With Legacy Assets

Godfrey Benjamin
Raoul Pal defends Bitcoin (BTC) legacy with mainstream asset comparison
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 8:33
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Legendary trader Raoul Pal has doubled down on his support for Bitcoin (BTC) after making an epic comparison of the coin with some legacy assets. Taking to his official X account, Raoul Pal shared a Bitcoin price chart that shows an annual return of 110% that comes from "doing nothing."

The top analyst also showcased the annual returns on the Nasdaq, pegged at about 21% from doing nothing as well. While he initially noted rhetorically that achieving the goal was not easy, he went on to acknowledge how easy hitting the massive Bitcoin surge is when placed side by side with the GMI Total Global Liquidity Index (the global fiat debasement).

With major currencies sliding in value over time, the attractiveness of Bitcoin has come to light. Raoul Pal threw a direct jab at Bitcoin critics, who believe a bet on the coin will "end in tears." He noted that the same narrative has been ongoing for almost a decade now as critics argue that "correlation doesn't equal causation."

Raoul Pal is confident in the ability of Bitcoin to continually defy the norm as he believes the digital currency will continually see exponential growth while mainstream legacy assets print financial repression.

Bitcoin (BTC) bullish thesis grows

Besides Raoul Pal, many other experts have argued about the potency of Bitcoin to grow over time, against traditional assets. 

While it maintains some forms of correlation with the Nasdaq 100 at a time, there has been a decoupling over the past few months, with Bitcoin now acting on internal factors like the emergence of spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) products.

Top investors like Samson Mow see the price of Bitcoin surpassing the $1 million benchmark sometime soon, and other veterans like Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood and SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci are confident in the ability of the coin to keep growing as well.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

