Pushd (PUSHD) Tokensale Spotlighted for February, 2024 while Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Major Altcoins Recovering

Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are among the legacy cryptocurrencies that have been around for a long time. However, they haven’t been the most profitable investments when you think about the outsized gains that other altcoins have produced over the years.

Presale sensation Pushd (PUSHD) has already garnered many registrations as it enters its fourth presale stage.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Rally Fizzles Out

Ethereum Classic (ETC) surged amid the ETF speculation between January 10th to 11th, as Ethereum Classic (ETC) prices rose from $20 to $32, as rumors of the Ethereum (ETH) ETF approval started circulating. However the Ethereum Classic (ETC) rally flamed out and as of this writing, Ethereum Classic (ETC) was changing hands at $24.84.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Continues Run Entering February

As of this writing, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was trading at $235.85, with a market capitalization of $4.6 billion. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is ranked the 20th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Despite Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $42,000 mark, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) went the other way, falling from $245 and bottoming out at $219 until making a slight recovery to its current levels. Mt. Gox’s liquidation of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) reserves is thought to have contributed to this downturn in Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price.

Pushd (PUSHD) Presale Unlocks New Opportunities

Pushd (PUSHD) is increasingly finding its way to many portfolios in 2024, with its presale launch attracting over 24,500 registrants since launching in the past four weeks. Market analysts believe that Pushd (PUSHD) token prices at $0.08 are a potential entry point for crypto investors.

Pushd (PUSHD) is building the first decentralized online marketplace with a real shot at challenging ecommerce marketplaces. The Web3 P2P marketplace could be in line for a 900% increase within the next 12 months given the early traction and massive demand it has attracted thus far.

Pushd (PUSHD) has had its smart contracts audited and passed. The platform has also ensured the safety of Pushd's (PUSHD) future by implementing a 700-day team token lock to ensure no dumps as well as a 20-year platform liquidity lock to ensure the safety of user funds.

