Advertisement
AD

Pushd (PUSHD) Tokensale Spotlighted for February, 2024 while Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Major Altcoins Recovering

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) novel on-chain pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Sat, 3/02/2024 - 15:11
Pushd (PUSHD) Tokensale Spotlighted for February, 2024 while Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Major Altcoins Recovering
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are among the legacy cryptocurrencies that have been around for a long time. However, they haven’t been the most profitable investments when you think about the outsized gains that other altcoins have produced over the years. 

Presale sensation Pushd (PUSHD) has already garnered many registrations as it enters its fourth presale stage.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Rally Fizzles Out

Ethereum Classic (ETC) surged amid the ETF speculation between January 10th to 11th, as Ethereum Classic (ETC) prices rose from $20 to $32, as rumors of the Ethereum (ETH) ETF approval started circulating. However the Ethereum Classic (ETC) rally flamed out and as of this writing, Ethereum Classic (ETC) was changing hands at $24.84. 

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Continues Run Entering February

As of this writing, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was trading at $235.85, with a market capitalization of $4.6 billion. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is ranked the 20th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Despite Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $42,000 mark, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) went the other way, falling from $245 and bottoming out at $219 until making a slight recovery to its current levels. Mt. Gox’s liquidation of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) reserves is thought to have contributed to this downturn in Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price.

Pushd (PUSHD) Presale Unlocks New Opportunities

Pushd (PUSHD) is increasingly finding its way to many portfolios in 2024, with its presale launch attracting over 24,500 registrants since launching in the past four weeks. Market analysts believe that Pushd (PUSHD) token prices at $0.08 are a potential entry point for crypto investors.

Pushd (PUSHD) is building the first decentralized online marketplace with a real shot at challenging ecommerce marketplaces. The Web3 P2P marketplace could be in line for a 900% increase within the next 12 months given the early traction and massive demand it has attracted thus far. 

Pushd (PUSHD) has had its smart contracts audited and passed. The platform has also ensured the safety of Pushd's (PUSHD) future by implementing a 700-day team token lock to ensure no dumps as well as a 20-year platform liquidity lock to ensure the safety of user funds. 

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.

#Pushd
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits New Transaction Record, but There's Big Catch
2024/02/03 15:15
Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits New Transaction Record, but There's Big Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for February 3
2024/02/03 15:15
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for February 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin: 912,626 BTC Traded at Historic Interest Price Zone
2024/02/03 15:15
Bitcoin: 912,626 BTC Traded at Historic Interest Price Zone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GoMining Unveils Innovative NFT Generation Process with the Launch of Mine Box Collection
Avantis- The Next Generation Perpetuals DEX, Launches Today on Base Mainnet
CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits New Transaction Record, but There's Big Catch
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for February 3
Bitcoin: 912,626 BTC Traded at Historic Interest Price Zone
Show all