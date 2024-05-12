Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 12

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has Ethereum (ETH) entered bearish midterm trend yet?
    Sun, 12/05/2024 - 15:41
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins are about to close in the bullish zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.75% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 6.85%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the main altcoin is returning to the recently formed local resistance of $2,942. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a possibility of a breakout followed by a move to the $2,970 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    A less positive situation is on the daily chart. Even if the candle closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy is not enough for a further upward move.

    In this case, consolidation in the area of $2,900-$2,950 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is approaching the support level of $2,850. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $2,600-$2,700 range by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,932 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

