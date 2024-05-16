Bitcoin (BTC) Critic Nassim Taleb Teases His New Book

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned scholar, former option trader and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb is known to a wide audience thanks to his popular books “Black Swan”, “Antifragile”, “Skin in The Game”, etc.

Less than an hour ago, Taleb revealed the title of his next book and what it will be about in a post published on the X social media platform. Taleb is also a major Bitcoin critic who came to it all the way from adoring BTC.

Taleb shared that his next book will be called The Lydian Stone (also known as the “touchstone”) that is a flint stone that was used by ancient peoples to verify the quality of silver and gold. As for the subject of this new book, the scholar wrote that it will be “partly on how humans get confused by sequences.” “It also maps to the arrow of time and Entropy.”

Three years ago, Taleb made a loud reverse from Bitcoin, turning into a BTC critic. He tweeted that he had begun selling his BTC. One of the reasons for that was its high volatility and he stated that a currency cannot be more volatile than things you buy with it. He also stated that Bitcoin for him had failed to work as a store of value. Since then, he has been constantly criticizing BTC on his X account and once even referred to it as a tumor.

Considering the large amount of critiques he has poured on Bitcoin, the odds are that Taleb could mention Bitcoin in his new book.