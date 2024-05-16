Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Critic Nassim Taleb Teases His New Book

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Nassim Nicholas Taleb has revealed what his new book will be about
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 14:43
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Renowned scholar, former option trader and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb is known to a wide audience thanks to his popular books “Black Swan”, “Antifragile”, “Skin in The Game”, etc.

    Less than an hour ago, Taleb revealed the title of his next book and what it will be about in a post published on the X social media platform. Taleb is also a major Bitcoin critic who came to it all the way from adoring BTC.

    Taleb shared that his next book will be called The Lydian Stone (also known as the “touchstone”) that is a flint stone that was used by ancient peoples to verify the quality of silver and gold. As for the subject of this new book, the scholar wrote that it will be “partly on how humans get confused by sequences.” “It also maps to the arrow of time and Entropy.”

    Three years ago, Taleb made a loud reverse from Bitcoin, turning into a BTC critic. He tweeted that he had begun selling his BTC. One of the reasons for that was its high volatility and he stated that a currency cannot be more volatile than things you buy with it. He also stated that Bitcoin for him had failed to work as a store of value. Since then, he has been constantly criticizing BTC on his X account and once even referred to it as a tumor.

    Considering the large amount of critiques he has poured on Bitcoin, the odds are that Taleb could mention Bitcoin in his new book.

