Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The volatile nature of cryptocurrency has never been more glaring than this month. In mid-March, Bitcoin soared past the $70K mark and hit a new all-time high of $73.8K. Ether also went past the $4K mark, although it didn't surpass its previous all-time high. Today, both coins have hit price correction and are trading at $66K and $3.4K respectively.

Pushd comes out of stealth. A decentralized e-commerce platform, Pushd, brings to the fore massively incredible and trailblazing utilities. It is currently in stage 6 of its presale and it has the potential of leading a commercial revolution in the Web3 space.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

The Maker (MKR) goes through challenges

The Maker has been having quite an intriguing voyage littered with up and down moments in the crypto market. Currently, the token is selling at a little bit bigger than $3K which signifies an impressive 56.86% increase since the start of the month. In the past week, however, the token plummeted by about 3.36%. This, no doubt, has been a source of worry to most investors, and this has spurred their desire for a platform that holds much more commercial potential and a correspondingly less volatile token. Fortunately, Pushd is one such platform, which presents users with a decentralized approach to transacting businesses. Hence, most investors are enthusiastic and are diverting their investments into Pushd's.

THORChain (RUNE) protocol remains top cross-chain tool

THORChain is a blockchain finance giant with a network that facilitates native asset settlement between Bitcoin, Ether, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Dogecoin and others. Participants in the crypto space have the opportunity to swap native assets between any supported chains or deposit their assets to earn yield from swaps, all thanks to the platform. Amazingly, the native token has appreciated by 8% since the commencement of the month, however, over the week, it has decreased by about 23%. This instability in price, regardless of its slightness, has been a source of concern to many investors, However, with a solid market cap of $48.6B, many are not flustered. Other investors, however, have turned to brighter opportunities that offer them more massive returns.

Pushd (PUSDH) unlocks novel options for investors

Pushd is blazing a trail in the web3 commercial landscape and setting a standard of excellence, transparency and efficiency. The platform aims to be a marketplace connecting buyers and sellers with instant deposits, instant payouts, improved investment security and low transaction fees. On Pushd, you just need an email address and user name to sign up. This is unlike other traditional platforms that require a stressful KYC process and it is because the platform is decentralized.

At the moment, it is in the final lap of its presale journey and stage six enables entry at just $0.13.