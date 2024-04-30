Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: CZ Sentenced to Months in Prison

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Former Binance boss CZ will spend four months behind bars
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 18:55
    Breaking: CZ Sentenced to Months in Prison
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been sentenced to four months in prison. Judge Richard Jones, who described the sentence as "appropriate" and "reasonable," said that Zhao had the personnel and resources to comply with US laws, but the entrepreneur failed to do so. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, Zhao, who has a net worth of a whopping $33 billion, is going to be the richest US inmate ever.    

    During a sentencing hearing in Seattle, Judge Jones disagreed with the DOJ's request to push the sentence to three years (above the existing sentencing guidelines). He mentioned that there was no evidence that Zhao was informed of the exchange's illegal activity.

    However, the DOJ cited a previous case where a judge was able to infer a defendant was aware of illicit activity. According to the DOJ's attorney, violating the US law was "integral" to Binance's business model, and failing to punish CZ with incarceration would turn the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) into a dead letter.

    Related
    Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Crash to $20K

    The DOJ further stated that Binance and its former boss encouraged stricter compliance rules only after they got caught. Hence, these efforts do not merit a probation sentence, which is something that Zhao's lawyers were pushing for. The DOJ's attorney predicted that such a slap on the wrist would actually serve as an incentive for others to violate US law on "the largest scale possible."

    The defense attorney also pointed to the case of former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes to argue against incarceration. 

    Zhao, who had a chance to speak during his sentencing, took responsibility for failing to set a KYC/AML program, but the Binance founder also mentioned that he later directed Binance to cooperate with the government.   

    #Cryptocurrency Crime
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Breaking: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Arrested
    2024/04/30 19:41
    Breaking: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Arrested
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Crash to $20K
    2024/04/30 18:58
    Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Crash to $20K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 30
    2024/04/30 18:58
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CARV Announces Decentralized Node Sale to Revolutionize Data Ownership in Gaming and AI
    Galxe Launches Galxe Passport V2, Boosting Privacy and Security for over 900K Passport Holders
    Yue Minjun Revolutionizes Bitcoin Art Scene with Pioneering Ordinals Collection on LiveArt
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: CZ Sentenced to Months in Prison
    Breaking: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Arrested
    Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Crash to $20K
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD