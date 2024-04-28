Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has local decline of Ethereum (ETH) ended yet?
    Sun, 28/04/2024 - 15:38
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins are facing a bounce back on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 4.72% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is returning to the recently formed resistance level of $3,327. If the daily bar closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $3,400 range.

    Bulls are also powerful on the bigger time frame. At the moment, one should focus on the daily bar.

    If the candle closes around the current prices and with no long wicks, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the $3,400-$3,500 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to think about a bull run even if the weekly bar closes above the previous candle peak. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $3,300-$3,500 is the more likely scenario for the next week.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,310 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

