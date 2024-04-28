Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins are facing a bounce back on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 4.72% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is returning to the recently formed resistance level of $3,327. If the daily bar closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $3,400 range.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also powerful on the bigger time frame. At the moment, one should focus on the daily bar.

If the candle closes around the current prices and with no long wicks, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the $3,400-$3,500 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to think about a bull run even if the weekly bar closes above the previous candle peak. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $3,300-$3,500 is the more likely scenario for the next week.

Ethereum is trading at $3,310 at press time.