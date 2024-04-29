Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Smashes Major Milestone of 1 Million Validators

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This milestone is accompanied by impressive figure of 32 million Ethereum staked
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 14:52
    Ethereum (ETH) Smashes Major Milestone of 1 Million Validators
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ethereum network has reached a significant milestone, hitting 1 million validators. Terence Tsao, an Ethereum developer who goes by the name "Terence.eth" on X, took to social media to celebrate the milestone. 

    Advertisement

    "We reached 1 million validators," Terence wrote on X, attaching a screenshot. According to the screenshot, Ethereum active validators have reached 1,000,012, while pending validators total 14,379. 

    This milestone is accompanied by an impressive figure of approximately 32 million Ethereum staked (32,000,026 ETH). This figure represents around 26% of Ethereum's total supply, demonstrating a substantial degree of participation in ETH staking. Staking is the act of depositing 32 ETH to activate validator software. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Smashes Major Network Milestone: Details

    Validators are critical to the Ethereum network, especially since its transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in September 2022. They are responsible for storing data, processing transactions and adding new blocks to the blockchain, a role previously filled by miners in the proof-of-work (PoW) model, thus keeping Ethereum secure and earning new ETH in the process.

    Reaching one million validators is more than just a statistic; it represents the enormous amount of trust and resources that users are willing to commit to keeping the ETH network running.

    The Shapella upgrade, which enabled staking withdrawals, has increased the number of validators on the Ethereum network.

    Presently, the Ethereum network is gearing up for new upgrades: Electra is the consensus layer (CL) upgrade name for the next immediate hard fork scheduled on Ethereum. Deneb refers to the most recent hard fork activated on Ethereum. 

    Related
    Ethereum's $3,650 Target Might Be Stalled by 4.45 Million ETH Wall

    At the time of writing, ETH was down 5.139% in the last 24 hours to $3,123. According to crypto analyst Ali, the Ethereum price action is facing a brickwall resistance at $3,200, where 2.43 million addresses hold 5.14 million ETH.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image $22 Million in XRP Bought on Binance by Enigmatic Whales: Details
    2024/04/29 14:47
    $22 Million in XRP Bought on Binance by Enigmatic Whales: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store
    2024/04/29 14:47
    Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity
    2024/04/29 14:47
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Simple Miner Offering Might Be Analyzed by Cryptocurrency Community Enthusiasts
    Color Protocol Partners with Pandora, Orbiter, and Scattering, Launches Airdrop Campaign
    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Smashes Major Milestone of 1 Million Validators
    $22 Million in XRP Bought on Binance by Enigmatic Whales: Details
    Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD