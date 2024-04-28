Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has local correction of DOGE ended yet?
    Sun, 28/04/2024 - 15:57
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are trying to be back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has increased by 2.63% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.62%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bullish as it is approaching the local resistance of $0.1506. If buyers can keep up their pressure, traders may witness a breakout followed by a move to the $0.1510-$0.1520 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    Today's growth of DOGE has not affected its overall technical position on the daily time frame. As neither side is dominating, ongoing consolidation around $0.15 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the weekly chart. The volume keeps going down, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' power. All in all, one can expect sideways trading in the area of $0.1450-$0.1650.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1501 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

