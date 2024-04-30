Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025, Shiba Inu Team Gives Crucial Statement on ShibaSwap and Shibarium, Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    U.Today’s daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 16:20
    Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025, Shiba Inu Team Gives Crucial Statement on ShibaSwap and Shibarium, Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Take a look at the most important crypto events with U.Today’s top three news stories.

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin bull run till 2025

    In a recent X post, Peter Brandt, renowned crypto trader and chartist, has presented some changes to his previous analysis, in which he projected Bitcoin's potential peak of around $72,723 for the current cycle and claimed that the largest crypto may have already reached its peak. In his latest corrections, Brandt pointed out that he assigned a 25% probability to his projection, giving more credence to a report he issued in February. In this report, the veteran trader provided a chart forecasting a bull run until September-October 2025, with the Bitcoin price potentially surging to highs of $160,000. Brandt's contradictory forecasts divided the crypto community; while some investors have embraced an optimistic outlook, others have remained cautious, considering the potential impact of exponential decay.

    Related
    Bitcoin Warning Issued by Chairman of Swiss National Bank

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) team gives crucial statement on ShibaSwap and Shibarium

    Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead and SHIB enthusiast, has recently taken to X platform to share yet another update on the project's ecosystem. This time, Lucie's post concerned ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange platform created to amplify the utility and functionality of the SHIB token ecosystem. She wrote that ShibaSwap is "going multichain," as it expands to operate on both Shibarium and Ethereum chains. This move aims to fortify ShibaSwap's security infrastructure and augment its interoperability. Lucie's post is also hinting at the important role of BONE, the governance token of ShibaSwap and Shibarium's gas fee token. "If you know, you know," Lucie concluded her post. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction Starts Again: What's Next?

    Elon Musk's Tesla to spend $10 billion on AI training this year

    According to a recent X post by innovative entrepreneur Elon Musk, Tesla electric automobile giant is going to invest $10 billion into AI training this year. The centibillionaire also added that in his opinion, any company that is not investing into AI training at this level, or that does not do so efficiently, will not be able to compete with rivals. As a reminder, Tesla has already spent $1 billion on training compute in the first quarter, doubling its compute capacity during that training. Following the $10 billion investment announcement, many members of the crypto community begin to wonder whether xAI, Musk's AI company founded to compete with OpenAI, is going to cooperate more with Tesla (such as Tesla acquiring a stake in it, or Tesla becoming involved with Grok to any degree in the future).

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Tesla News #Elon Musk #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin Might Plunge to $52K Level, Top Expert Warns
    2024/04/30 16:15
    Bitcoin Might Plunge to $52K Level, Top Expert Warns
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for April 30
    2024/04/30 16:15
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Hong Kong's Bitcoin ETF Debut Unmasked by Top Expert
    2024/04/30 16:15
    Hong Kong's Bitcoin ETF Debut Unmasked by Top Expert
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CARV Announces Decentralized Node Sale to Revolutionize Data Ownership in Gaming and AI
    Galxe Launches Galxe Passport V2, Boosting Privacy and Security for over 900K Passport Holders
    Yue Minjun Revolutionizes Bitcoin Art Scene with Pioneering Ordinals Collection on LiveArt
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025, Shiba Inu Team Gives Crucial Statement on ShibaSwap and Shibarium, Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin Might Plunge to $52K Level, Top Expert Warns
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 30
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD