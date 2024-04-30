Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025, Shiba Inu Team Gives Crucial Statement on ShibaSwap and Shibarium, Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Take a look at the most important crypto events with U.Today’s top three news stories.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin bull run till 2025

In a recent X post , Peter Brandt, renowned crypto trader and chartist, has presented some changes to his previous analysis, in which he projected Bitcoin's potential peak of around $72,723 for the current cycle and claimed that the largest crypto may have already reached its peak. In his latest corrections, Brandt pointed out that he assigned a 25% probability to his projection, giving more credence to a report he issued in February. In this report, the veteran trader provided a chart forecasting a bull run until September-October 2025, with the Bitcoin price potentially surging to highs of $160,000. Brandt's contradictory forecasts divided the crypto community; while some investors have embraced an optimistic outlook, others have remained cautious, considering the potential impact of exponential decay.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) team gives crucial statement on ShibaSwap and Shibarium

Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead and SHIB enthusiast, has recently taken to X platform to share yet another update on the project's ecosystem. This time, Lucie's post concerned ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange platform created to amplify the utility and functionality of the SHIB token ecosystem. She wrote that ShibaSwap is "going multichain," as it expands to operate on both Shibarium and Ethereum chains. This move aims to fortify ShibaSwap's security infrastructure and augment its interoperability. Lucie's post is also hinting at the important role of BONE, the governance token of ShibaSwap and Shibarium's gas fee token. "If you know, you know," Lucie concluded her post.

Elon Musk's Tesla to spend $10 billion on AI training this year