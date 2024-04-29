Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has recently surged to remarkable heights in whale activity, with a staggering average daily transaction volume of $13.84 billion over the past week, as reported by IntoTheBlock. This influx of large transactions places Cardano's activity at one-third of Bitcoin's current volume, surpassing Litecoin by a striking 500% and outpacing Dogecoin by an astonishing 1,600%.

Advertisement

Delving deeper into the on-chain data reveals a dynamic landscape of fluctuating volumes. Despite a slight decline from its peak of 27.67 billion ADA (equivalent to $14.08 billion), the volume of large transactions remains formidable at 23.22 billion ADA (equivalent to $10.87 billion).

Cardano whales are busy, with an average large transaction volume of $13.84B a day in the last 7 days.



For comparison, this is a third of Bitcoin's current volume, 5x as much as Litecoin's volume and over 16x that of Dogecoin! pic.twitter.com/xU2XMoEQbM — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) April 29, 2024

Remarkably, this still represents a substantial increase of almost 700 million ADA (nearly $350 million) from previous levels.

Cardano (ADA) price outlook

However, amid this surge in whale activity, the price of ADA has taken a hit. Experiencing a decline of over 7.8% in the past week alone, the Cardano token opened the new week with continued downward momentum, currently resting at $0.4543 per token.

ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

Despite the impressive volume of whale transactions, it appears that this surge has not translated into a corresponding surge in the token's market value.

The divergence between on-chain activity and market sentiment raises questions about the underlying factors driving Cardano's recent surge in whale activity and how it will affect the token's price.