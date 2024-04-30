Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How great are chances to see local rise of DOGE soon?
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 15:51
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market keeps falling, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 5% over the previous day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bearish as it is near the local support level of $0.1322. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.13 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation can be seen on the daily time frame. If the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect an ongoing correction to the support of $0.1252. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is approaching the key level of $0.1260. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.10 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1343 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

