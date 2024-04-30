DOGE Price Prediction for April 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market keeps falling, according to CoinStats.

The rate of DOGE has declined by 5% over the previous day.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bearish as it is near the local support level of $0.1322. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.13 zone.

A similar situation can be seen on the daily time frame. If the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect an ongoing correction to the support of $0.1252. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is approaching the key level of $0.1260. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.10 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.1343 at press time.