Advertisement
AD

Pullix (PLX) Asset Sale Might be in Focus for Investors as Binance (BNB) Announced New Functionality

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Pullix (PLX) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 14:16
Pullix (PLX) Asset Sale Might be in Focus for Investors as Binance (BNB) Announced New Functionality
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

A new trading platform called Pullix (PLX) has entered the market. Its unique features and offerings make it a project to look at.

Enthusiasts of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Binance (BNB) releases VIP program for non-crypto users

Binance (BNB), the market's leading centralized exchange, has expanded its VIP program to support trades in traditional assets with high volume. This is good news for both newcomers and conventional asset traders.

The expansion will allow them to combine their spot and futures trading volumes to qualify as high-volume traders and gain VIP status. Binance has set eligibility for the VIP program at a trading volume threshold of $1 million.

This move would attract users who have left the crypto market due to its volatility and regulatory challenges. In other news, Binance's native token, BNB, is trading at the $372.16 – $423.08 price range, with an increase of 6.7% in the past week. 

In the monthly time frame, the price of the altcoin has increased by 31.5%, benefiting from Bitcoin's latest move above $60k.

Pullix (PLX) to introduce new trading tooling

Pullix (PLX) is a new DeFi project that seeks to solve the shortcomings of centralized exchanges.

Pullix aims to combine the strengths of centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) into a hybrid platform. This innovative approach offers traders access to high liquidity, fast transactions, and a wide range of assets apart from cryptocurrencies.

Examples of these assets include gold, commodities, forex, and ETF. The good news is that all these assets are tradeable on one account and one platform.

Furthermore, there is the issue of anonymous trading, which is a feature of decentralized exchanges. 

The Pullix team plans to introduce additional features such as Copy Trading,  Pullix Swap, and Trade-to-Earn. The aim is to create new services and provide the platform users with more opportunities to earn.

The PLX token is a single token functioning as a backbone for the entire Pullix ecosystem. Compared to the advantages of the token holders, such as the lowered trading fees, the accessibility of some features, and the ability to get rewards for staking, it becomes clear what token issuers strive for.

Currently valued at $0.168, Pullix's altcoin has officially launched on novel exchanges.

For more information regarding Pullix see links below:

Visit Pullix

Join The Pullix Communities

#Pullix
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 4
2024/03/04 18:47
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits ATH Over $1.3 Trillion
2024/03/04 18:47
Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits ATH Over $1.3 Trillion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin: Here Are Factors That Could Trigger BTC Spike This Week
2024/03/04 18:47
Bitcoin: Here Are Factors That Could Trigger BTC Spike This Week
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
SunContract Unveils “The Personal Power Plant”, The World’s First NFT Marketplace for Real World Solar Panels at Crypto Expo Europe 2024
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit To Rock Networking with Electrifying Endorphina Club Party
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 4
Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits ATH Over $1.3 Trillion
Bitcoin: Here Are Factors That Could Trigger BTC Spike This Week
Show all