Pullix (PLX) Asset Sale Might be in Focus for Investors as Binance (BNB) Announced New Functionality

A new trading platform called Pullix (PLX) has entered the market. Its unique features and offerings make it a project to look at.

Binance (BNB) releases VIP program for non-crypto users

Binance (BNB), the market's leading centralized exchange, has expanded its VIP program to support trades in traditional assets with high volume. This is good news for both newcomers and conventional asset traders.

The expansion will allow them to combine their spot and futures trading volumes to qualify as high-volume traders and gain VIP status. Binance has set eligibility for the VIP program at a trading volume threshold of $1 million.

This move would attract users who have left the crypto market due to its volatility and regulatory challenges. In other news, Binance's native token, BNB, is trading at the $372.16 – $423.08 price range, with an increase of 6.7% in the past week.

In the monthly time frame, the price of the altcoin has increased by 31.5%, benefiting from Bitcoin's latest move above $60k.

Pullix (PLX) to introduce new trading tooling

Pullix (PLX) is a new DeFi project that seeks to solve the shortcomings of centralized exchanges.

Pullix aims to combine the strengths of centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) into a hybrid platform. This innovative approach offers traders access to high liquidity, fast transactions, and a wide range of assets apart from cryptocurrencies.

Examples of these assets include gold, commodities, forex, and ETF. The good news is that all these assets are tradeable on one account and one platform.

Furthermore, there is the issue of anonymous trading, which is a feature of decentralized exchanges.

The Pullix team plans to introduce additional features such as Copy Trading, Pullix Swap, and Trade-to-Earn. The aim is to create new services and provide the platform users with more opportunities to earn.

The PLX token is a single token functioning as a backbone for the entire Pullix ecosystem. Compared to the advantages of the token holders, such as the lowered trading fees, the accessibility of some features, and the ability to get rewards for staking, it becomes clear what token issuers strive for.

Currently valued at $0.168, Pullix's altcoin has officially launched on novel exchanges.

