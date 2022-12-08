Prominent Shib Burner Promises Major Upgrade Later This Month

Thu, 12/08/2022 - 12:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shib burn tracking platform has teased major improvement to be implemented, while SHIB burn rate goes up
Shibburn platform — a prominent tracker of Shib burn transactions that, from time to time, also burns some Shiba Inu — intends to add a major upgrade to its website, per its announcement made recently.

Meanwhile, according to data shared by this platform, the burn rate of Shiba Inu tokens has shown a tiny increase over the past 24 hours.

Major upgrade coming

Shibburn received a compliment from prominent anonymous SHIB-themed account @ShibBPP about its persistent work informing the community of its progress in burning SHIB and the reduction of its circulating supply.

@ShibBPP user asked if Shibburn could also integrate statistics not only for daily and weekly burns but also for longer periods of time, such as each month or even longer.

SHIB burn rate up 36%

Shibburn website has shared that over the past 24 hours, it has spotted tiny progress in burning meme coins. However, this growth of the Shib burn rate has gone up only as little as 36.17%.

Since yesterday morning, a total of 5,725,845 Shiba Inu tokens have been moved to dead-end wallets in eight transactions.

Most of these burned SHIB were removed from circulation in just one transaction, and it carried 4,725,305 SHIB. Over the past three months, the SHIB burn rate has shown a significant plunge. Daily amounts of burned tokens have mostly dropped to lows of 5 million. Weekly ones merely suprass 100 million SHIB.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

