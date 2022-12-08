Prominent Shib Burner Promises Major Upgrade Later This Month

Shib burn tracking platform has teased major improvement to be implemented, while SHIB burn rate goes up

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shibburn platform — a prominent tracker of Shib burn transactions that, from time to time, also burns some Shiba Inu — intends to add a major upgrade to its website, per its announcement made recently.

Meanwhile, according to data shared by this platform, the burn rate of Shiba Inu tokens has shown a tiny increase over the past 24 hours.

Major upgrade coming

Shibburn received a compliment from prominent anonymous SHIB-themed account @ShibBPP about its persistent work informing the community of its progress in burning SHIB and the reduction of its circulating supply.

@ShibBPP user asked if Shibburn could also integrate statistics not only for daily and weekly burns but also for longer periods of time, such as each month or even longer.

Ads Ads

Yes, this will be included in our redesigned website. It will be released this month. — Shibburn (@shibburn) December 8, 2022

SHIB burn rate up 36%

Shibburn website has shared that over the past 24 hours, it has spotted tiny progress in burning meme coins. However, this growth of the Shib burn rate has gone up only as little as 36.17%.

Since yesterday morning, a total of 5,725,845 Shiba Inu tokens have been moved to dead-end wallets in eight transactions.

Most of these burned SHIB were removed from circulation in just one transaction, and it carried 4,725,305 SHIB. Over the past three months, the SHIB burn rate has shown a significant plunge. Daily amounts of burned tokens have mostly dropped to lows of 5 million. Weekly ones merely suprass 100 million SHIB.