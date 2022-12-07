SHIB Hits Big New Milestone in Past 2 Days: Details

Wed, 12/07/2022 - 15:07
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over last two days, Shiba Inu token has reached impressive new milestone
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone in Past 2 Days: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

As the army of Shiba Inu holders continues to expand, SHIB has reached a new milestone in its number of users.

In the past two days, the SHIB holder number has shown a substantial rise.

2,045 new SHIB users added in 48 hours

Per data provided by WhaleStats wallet tracking service, over the past two days, the amount of SHIB users has increased by a substantial 2,045. On Dec. 6, this figure was slightly lower: 1,256,965 with 800 users added during the previous 24 hours.

Overall, in the past year, a staggering 250,000 new SHIB users were added, despite the crypto winter that started in February of this year.

In November 2021, SHIB reached the first million holders. This happened right after the price of the second largest canine crypto soared to a historic high of $0.00008845 on Oct. 28.

Currently, Shiba Inu is changing hands 89.70% below that level, trading at $0.000009113. In the past 24 hours, it has been down by over 2%.

Image via WhaleStats

760 Billion SHIB on Move as SHIB Returns to Whales' Top 10 Holdings

Whales again hold trillions of SHIB

As covered by U.Today earlier, the 100 biggest whales on Ethereum chain have returned Shiba Inu to the list of their top holdings. SHIB now sits in fifth place after ETH, USDT, USDC and stETH coins.

These largest wallets on the Ethereum chain now contain 7,730,357,582,417 Shiba Inu. This massive amount of meme crypto is worth $70,346,254.

On Monday, WhaleStats' table of the top crypto holdings did not contain Shiba Inu token, while last week it sat in fourth place on that list. Now, SHIB is back among the largest holdings of these crypto investors.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

