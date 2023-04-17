Pro-Ripple Lawyer Says SEC Will Lose Given These Facts: Details

Mon, 04/17/2023 - 16:35
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Deaton believes SEC will lose
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Says SEC Will Lose Given These Facts: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Pro-Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton believes the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will lose as it ramps up its regulatory crackdown against the crypto industry.

Deaton reacted to a tweet by former SEC enforcement official John Reed Stark, who indicated that an "SEC crypto-exchange crackdown has begun, and the SEC is apparently taking no prisoners. Four recent SEC events indicate that crypto-exchanges, platforms, and so on will have to stop doing business in the US, at least in their current form."

In the wake of the regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry, observers have often indicated that this might stifle and drive innovation out of the U.S. Adding to this fact, Deaton believes the SEC will lose, as he cites examples of how the SEC's arguments were found to be completely without merit.

In the Ripple lawsuit, he says that a federal judge said the SEC lacked faithful allegiance to the law. In the LBRY lawsuit, Deaton stated that the judge shamed the SEC over the lack of clarity. In Grayscale, Deaton stated that the court said the SEC's arguments made no sense.

Related
Ripple Lawsuit: Judge Says SEC Lawyers Prioritize Personal Agenda Over Law

In the Voyager case, he added that the ruling judge rebuked the SEC's ethics and behavior. Deaton, in a new tweet, mentions the courts as the great equalizer, referring to these examples.

SEC charges Bittrex

In a press release dated April 17, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it has charged crypto asset trading platform Bittrex and its co-founder and former CEO William Shihara with operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

The SEC also charged Bittrex's foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, for failing to register as a national securities exchange.

"Today's action, yet again, makes plain that the crypto markets suffer from a lack of regulatory compliance, not a lack of regulatory clarity," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in the press release.

#Ripple News #John E Deaton #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Surpasses Major Multimillion Milestone
04/17/2023 - 17:05
Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Surpasses Major Multimillion Milestone
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Crossroads as Price Reaches Pivotal Level
04/17/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Crossroads as Price Reaches Pivotal Level
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Polygon Labs Publishes Open Letter Addressing EU Authorities, Proposes Better DeFi Regulation
04/17/2023 - 16:50
Polygon Labs Publishes Open Letter Addressing EU Authorities, Proposes Better DeFi Regulation
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov