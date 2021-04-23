Polygon (Ex-Matic) Breaks Into Digital Fashion Markets with DIGITALAX Partnership

News
Fri, 04/23/2021 - 12:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Polygon (formerly Matic Network) announces NFT-focused collaboration with digital fashion startup DIGITALAX
Polygon (Ex-Matic) Breaks Into Digital Fashion Markets with DIGITALAX Partnership
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Polygon (MATIC), a cross-DeFi project formerly known as Matic Network, announces an unusual partnership. NFTs minted on Polygon will represent physical garments by DIGITALAX.

Polygon and DIGITALAX issue a "hybrid" fashion line

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Polygon will empower DIGITALAX with an environment for minting non-fungible tokens that represent fashion objects.

Polygon partners DIGITALAX
Image via Twitter

DIGITALAX pioneers the "digital fashion" concept as its instruments create 3D objects accessible through VR/AR frameworks. The NFT channel is the backbone of its tokenomics.

Digital Fashion Operating System, a holistic environment for DIGITALAX objects, also includes a content supply chain and intercommunication modules. Besides the fashion segment itself, this concept is perfectly suited to gaming, e-sports and VR/AR scenarios.

Technically, NFTs by DIGITALAX should be considered Ethereum-like ERC1155 tokens. Each of them represents one of a garment's features: material, color, texture and so on.

Tokenized memes for everyone

Due to the decentralized nature of such tokens, the process of "digital artwork" trading is much more democratic than the classic art market: the final reseller can earn profits equal to the entire initial value of the NFT.

Physical objects created by DIGITALAX will be also accompanied by "memetic patch" NFTs. The whole series of "patches" is designed to promote core themes such as sustainability, exploitation in the supply chain, gaming industry and unrealized creator value.

Every customer who purchases a physical object by DIGITALAXeven with fiat currenciesautomatically receives tokenized patches, which, in turn, facilitates crypto adoption among newbies.

The Polygon team treats the collaboration with DIGITALAX as a bridge to a new-gen digital metaverse based on blockchain.

#DeFi News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image SEC Goes After Ripple's Foreign Business Partners
News
04/16/2021 - 16:41

SEC Goes After Ripple's Foreign Business Partners
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bank of England and U.K. Treasury Create Digital Currency Task Force
News
04/19/2021 - 08:45

Bank of England and U.K. Treasury Create Digital Currency Task Force

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple May Put Competitive Pressure on Traditional Banking System, India Fears
News
04/20/2021 - 08:07

Ripple May Put Competitive Pressure on Traditional Banking System, India Fears

Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds