Polkadot's Astar Network Unveils Its 'Astar 2.0 Vision'

Astar Network, one of the most prolific parachains on the Polkadot network, has unveiled the Astar 2.0 Vision as it looks to pivot toward more futuristic innovations to contribute more to the evolution of the protocol as a whole. The Astar 2.0 Vision covers key aspects of the network as concerns token redesign, organizational structure and the technological foundations to boost the Web3.0 embrace.

Astar Network remains one of the most versatile Polkadot parachains around today. As a multichain protocol, Astar Network is already pushing to gain traction with institutions and brands, most of whom have started building defined Web3.0 products on it. One of the landmark products recorded this year is the Cross-Virtual Machine (XVM), which went live in testnet earlier this year.

As a protocol tailored to meet the goals of institutions exploring an entry into the Web3.0 world, Astar Network has tapped functional partnerships with top brands like Toyota Motor, with whom it unveiled a hackathon earlier in the year.

Astar Network has proven to be a good hub for micropayments as well as less acclaimed solutions like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as floated by the Japanese Railway operator. The pivot to Astar 2.0 will bolster these innovations and help solidify its footing among top protocols in the industry.

Astar Network token response

With its targeted growth over the past few months, ASTR, the native token of the Astar Network, has been a positive recipient of this growth over time. At the time of writing, the ASTR token is up 11.63% to $0.04943, solidifying its accrued growth of 31.28% year to date (YTD).

Astar's positioning is benefiting from the hype surrounding its native ecosystem as well as the Polkadot network, securing its attractiveness ahead of the major implementation of Astar 2.0.