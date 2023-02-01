Toyota Partners with Astar Network (ASTR), Announces Web3 Hackathon

Astar Network (ASTR), a leading Japanese cryptocurrency project that addresses multi-chain and cross-chain integrations, shares the details of its collaboration with global automotive manufacturer Toyota.

Toyota supports DAO hackathon by Astar Network (ASTR)

According to a statement shared by Astar Network (ASTR) on its social media channels and main blog, the platform has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with legendary Toyota Motor Corporation.

Finally!

We’re incredibly excited to announce…



The 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝟑 𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚!



Toyota is looking at Web3 as an opportunity to advance its business operations, as announced by Astar Network on February 1, 2023.

Toyota is looking at Web3 as an opportunity to advance its business operations. As such, the collaboration with Astar Network and joint hackathon is part of this journey for the industry giant.

Developers from all over the globe will be invited to build an intra-company decentralized autonomous organzation (DAO) support tool on Astar Network (ASTR). Thus, the upcoming event is among the first DAO hackathons designed to address real-world industry use cases.

Sota Watanabe, the founder of Astar Network, comments on the exclusiveness of the hackathon and its role for Web3 progress and Astar Network (ASTR) community growth:

Needless to say, Toyota is the largest company in Japan and one of the world's leading international companies. We are very excited to be hosting the Web3 Hackathon on Astar with Toyota. During the event, we aim to develop the first Proof-of-Concept DAO tool for Toyota’s employees. If a good tool is produced, Toyota employees will interact daily with Astar Network. Sometime in the future, I think we will see blockchain integrations in cars. Today, we are still in the exploratory stage, but very excited about the various possibilities.

Astar Network (ASTR) is responsible for the technical support of hackathon participants while Toyota reserves the right to utilize the award-winning solutions of its participants.

First Astar metaverse COSMIZE Event Hall welcomes participants and sponsors

The registration campaign is live: developers can sign up for the hackathon until Feb. 14, 2023. A kick-off event will take place on Feb. 25; once it is completed, developers will be able to start building their products. All developments should be submitted before March 15, and the pitching event will take place on March 25.

The hackathon will be organized in COSMIZE Event Hall, a metaverse venue by Astar Network (ASTR). It will be supported by HAKUHODO KEY3, a joint venture by Astar founder Sota Watanabe and Japan's second largest advertising company, HAKUHODO.

Takumi Sano, the board member of HAKUHODO KEY3, is excited by the opportunities the collaboration unlocks for Web3 developers and businesses:

We are very excited to see what new web3 services will be built under the sponsorship of Toyota Motor Corporation. This could be an important hackathon that will change the course of history. We look forward to your participation.

In total, the organizers will distribute $100,000 in prizes between the winners.