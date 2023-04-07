Astar Network Taps Third Exchange Listing in Japan, Here's How ASTR Will Benefit

Fri, 04/07/2023
Godfrey Benjamin
Astar Network will be listed on Huobi Japan and may pave way for other listings
Astar Network, one of the first parachain protocols on the Polkadot network, has tapped its third major exchange listing in Japan. According to a Twitter update from Sota Watanabe, co-founder of the Astar Network, the listing will be on Huobi Japan and will help place Astar on the green list by the country's market regulators.

Astar Network has been charting a steady growth curve over the past year in a bid to bring enhanced use cases to its community. While the current exchange listing is one of the related moves in the past few weeks, Astar inked a major partnership with Toyota, announcing a Web3.0 hackathon to bring new proactive developers and applications into the industry.

With the protocol designed as a dApp hub on Polkadot that supports Ethereum, WebAssembly and Layer 2 solutions like ZK Rollups, Astar has been leaning toward global expansion, beginning with its strongest region, Asia.

With the recent listing milestone, Watanabe said the protocol's native token will now be well-suited to be listed by other trading venues by virtue of its imminent placement on the green list.

ASTR token to benefit

According to the current positioning of the Astar Network in terms of its growing exchange listings, the liquidity of the ASTR token will be expanded, creating more avenues for traders to embrace the asset.

While its primary use case differs from what role it will play as a tradable token, the massive listing will position it as one of the digital currencies with the design features to meet users' needs irrespective of how diverse they may be.

With the growing listings, ASTR is bound to see massive buy-ups in the long term, and this can significantly push the price of the token from the $0.06124 it is currently trading at to new highs.

