Japanese Railway Operator Launches NFTs on Astar Network

Part of Japan's largest rail network, Japan Railway Group, will release its pioneering NFT drop on cross-chain platform Astar Network

One of the largest railway companies in Japan scores a partnership with the most popular Japanese L1 blockchain, Astar Network. A series of commemorative non-fungible tokens will be released to the general public.

JR Kyushu releases NFTs on Astar Network

According to the official statement shared by the team of Astar Network, Kyushu Railway Company (or JR Kyushu), a nationwide railway operator, decided to issue NFTs on Astar. P.R.O. Co., Ltd., has become the technical partner of the collaboration and upcoming release.

Image by Astar Network

The JR Kyushu NFT initiative is set to go live in July 2023 to provide riders with new ways to enjoy Kyushu's level of service and keep travel holistic.

Participants in the collaboration will demonstrate the proof of concept for the product during the Blockchain Expo in Tokyo on May 10-12, displaying the new Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen.

Astar Network was chosen by Japanese railway majors thanks to its low fees, unmatched scalability and deep understanding of the Japanese market.

As covered by U.Today previously, earlier this year, Astar Network partnered with Toyota and organized a joint hackathon event.

More benefits for NFT holders in Japan

Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe is excited by the new partnership and potential benefits it can bring to all crypto holders, travelers and Web3 enthusiasts in Japan and neighbor countries:

At Astar Network, we’re excited to see more real-life use cases of enterprises exploring and leveraging NFTs to build closer relationships with their customers and provide new value. We look forward to supporting PRO Japan and JR Kyushu in their endeavor

Depending on the level and types of NFTs held, passengers might qualify for further benefits and get access to exclusive NFT releases. The first customers will be able to purchase NFTs using the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Astar Network is one of the first parachain auction winners in the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. It is also among the most influential cryptocurrency companies in Japan and a well-known local tech brand.