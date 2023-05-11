Japanese Railway Operator Launches NFTs on Astar Network

Thu, 05/11/2023 - 16:50
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Part of Japan's largest rail network, Japan Railway Group, will release its pioneering NFT drop on cross-chain platform Astar Network
Japanese Railway Operator Launches NFTs on Astar Network
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

One of the largest railway companies in Japan scores a partnership with the most popular Japanese L1 blockchain, Astar Network. A series of commemorative non-fungible tokens will be released to the general public.

JR Kyushu releases NFTs on Astar Network

According to the official statement shared by the team of Astar Network, Kyushu Railway Company (or JR Kyushu), a nationwide railway operator, decided to issue NFTs on Astar. P.R.O. Co., Ltd., has become the technical partner of the collaboration and upcoming release.

Astar Network to release NFTs by Japanese Railway operator
Image by Astar Network

The JR Kyushu NFT initiative is set to go live in July 2023 to provide riders with new ways to enjoy Kyushu's level of service and keep travel holistic.

Participants in the collaboration will demonstrate the proof of concept for the product during the Blockchain Expo in Tokyo on May 10-12, displaying the new Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen.

Astar Network was chosen by Japanese railway majors thanks to its low fees, unmatched scalability and deep understanding of the Japanese market.

Related
Toyota Partners with Astar Network (ASTR), Announces Web3 Hackathon

As covered by U.Today previously, earlier this year, Astar Network partnered with Toyota and organized a joint hackathon event.

More benefits for NFT holders in Japan

Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe is excited by the new partnership and potential benefits it can bring to all crypto holders, travelers and Web3 enthusiasts in Japan and neighbor countries:

At Astar Network, we’re excited to see more real-life use cases of enterprises exploring and leveraging NFTs to build closer relationships with their customers and provide new value. We look forward to supporting PRO Japan and JR Kyushu in their endeavor

Depending on the level and types of NFTs held, passengers might qualify for further benefits and get access to exclusive NFT releases. The first customers will be able to purchase NFTs using the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Related
Astar Network Taps Third Exchange Listing in Japan, Here's How ASTR Will Benefit

Astar Network is one of the first parachain auction winners in the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. It is also among the most influential cryptocurrency companies in Japan and a well-known local tech brand.

#Polkadot (DOT) News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image XRP Breaks Below 200-Day EMA, But It Might Spark Buying Activity: Details
05/11/2023 - 17:00
XRP Breaks Below 200-Day EMA, But It Might Spark Buying Activity: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for May 11
05/11/2023 - 16:35
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for May 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum (ETH) Tremendously Undervalued at Current Prices, Prominent Trader Says
05/11/2023 - 16:20
Ethereum (ETH) Tremendously Undervalued at Current Prices, Prominent Trader Says
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide