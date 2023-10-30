Advertisement
Polkadot (DOT) up 8% Amid Staking Upgrade: Details

Godfrey Benjamin
Polkadot initiates big staking changes amid price surge
Mon, 10/30/2023 - 14:44
Polkadot (DOT) has made another impressive move in its ecosystem with the Staking Dashboard 1.1 going live. This upgrade was teased by Ross Bulat, an engineer with Parity Technologies responsible for Polkadot's development. According to him, the new staking dashboard offers Polkadot Stakers more intuitive reporting of what is ongoing in the ecosystem.

One of the features that comes with this upgrade is the ability to see, at a glance, the 14-day activity of validators on the Polkadot network. Besides activity level, the performance of the validators concerning the staker's other nominations can also be pictured. 

The new staking dashboard also supports light clients, as well as enabling asynchronous synchronization. For potential stakers looking for whom to delegate their assets to, the new dashboard can help view performance based on rank. This ranking classifies validators within the top 25%, top 50% and top 75% if they fall within the category.

To present as much accurate information to users as possible, the Polkadot Staking dashboard will showcase the validator with the best performance by default. MetaMask now supports the new dashboard powered by ChainSafe. The goal of the new dashboard is to drive increased participation through transparency and ease of use.

Polkadot price outlook

Polkadot nurtures an ecosystem that validates impressive milestones, and this is being showcased with this latest staking dashboard that is now live. At the time of writing, each Polkadot DOT is priced at $4.34, up by 3.23% in the past 24 hours. The DOT performance has been marked by a 61% surge in trading volume, pushing the amount traded to $146,692,318.

For the week, Polkadot is among the best gainers in the top 20 crypto rankings by market capitalization. The asset has jumped 8% in this period, underscoring the readiness to retest the resistance point at $5 in the near term. Aside from its high-profile partnerships, the DOT demand this staking venture will herald might help catalyze this surge in the short term.

About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

