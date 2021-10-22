leaderboard
Playboy Releases Ethereum-Based Rabbitars NFTs, Presale Begins in 2 Days

Fri, 10/22/2021
Yuri Molchan
Playboy magazine joins the NFT craze, launching its NFTs on Ethereum for sale
Playboy has created Ethereum-based Rabbitars NFTs as ERC-721 tokens. The project's website describes Playboy Rabbitars as a "lagomorphic-themed civilization of unique and non-fungible rabbits." There are 11,953 of them, inspired by Playboy iconography, heritage and lore.

The news was shared by Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu. He posted a screenshot from the project's website, featuring some of the Playboy Rabbitars.

The sale will begin in two days at a mint price of 0.1953 ETH ($803). The website explains that in order to become an owner of such an NFT, a user needs to set up a Metamask wallet. However, NFTs will be available for sale both for fiat and crypto.

Those who want to pay in ETH need to load up their wallet at least two days before the sale starts. Presale for ETH will begin on Oct. 24. The public sale for U.S. dollars will start on Oct. 26, and the next day, users will be able to buy Rabbitars for ETH.

Bitcoin Next Test Level is $90,000: Fundstrat

It is possible to order 1-2 NFTs during the presale. At a public sale, one user is allowed to buy up to ten Rabbitars.

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

