Ether Predicted to Hit $4,900 Soon by Tom Lee's Fundstrat

The Ether price is poised to reach a new all-time high soon, according to Fundstrat

In its recently published note, research boutique Fundstrat predicts that the price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, could hit $4,900 in the near future because of the growing decentralized finance industry.



Ether bulls can set their sights on a new all-time high if Ether manages to surpass the $4,030 price level. In such a case, according to the firm's analysts, renewed momentum could push the Bitcoin rival to new highs:

It's anticipated that September highs should be exceeded, giving way to acceleration back to new all-time highs.

Ether briefly surpassed the make-it-or-break-it $4,000 level on Sept. 3 before its price shed nearly 33% in less than three weeks.

Image by coingecko.com