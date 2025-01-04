Advertisement
AD

    Phantom Wallet Releases Crucial Statement on Token and Upgrade

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    No, Phantom wallet has no plans to launch token: Team denies airdrop rumors
    Sat, 4/01/2025 - 11:00
    A
    A
    A
    Phantom Wallet Releases Crucial Statement on Token and Upgrade
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Phantom, one of the most popular non-custodial wallets for the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, makes things clear about its alleged airdrop ambitions. Instead of a governance token launch and airdrop, the protocol will remain focused on enhancing its social functions and better user experience.

    Now official: No Phantom token in plans, team says

    Phantom, a mainstream multi-currency non-custodial wallet, denies rumors of a token launch and airdrop for the community. The potential airdrop was allegedly associated with Phantom's brand-new social discovery functions, the team stated on X.

    We're thrilled by the enthusiasm for following users on Phantom!

    It's a huge step for us toward making crypto more personal and user-friendly. By simplifying how you share and discover with friends, we aim to dramatically improve how users find new tokens and apps.

    We've seen…

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    MSTR Targets $2 Billion Capital Raise to Buy Bitcoin in Q1, 2025: Michael Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author 'So Bullish' on Bitcoin as 'Giant Market Crash Here'
    XLM Regains 30% in New Year, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Problem, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Resistance: But Almost No Upside
    — Phantom (@phantom) January 3, 2025

    As per the statement posted on Phantom's account with almost 740,000 followers, the team noticed the speculations about an airdrop tied to the novel social discovery module. The SocialFi function allows Phantom customers to follow each other and socialize while trading crypto and NFTs.

    Advertisement

    The instrument is set to make crypto experiences more personal and user-friendly. Instead of launching an airdrop, the team will be focused on advancing social discovery on Phantom and making it suitable for every new and existing user.

    This, in turn, will streamline the way of finding new cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications (dApps) while using Phantom.

    Related
    alt=
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 14:28
    Phantom Wallet Integrates Sui
    Article Image

    As covered by U.Today previously, Phantom integrated Sui (SUI) blockchain support a month ago. The move-based blockchain became accessible to 7 million Phantom users.

    Solana community all set for two major airdrops in January 2025

    Despite Phantom's decision to skip the token launch and airdrop, Solanians will still be able to participate in two massive airdrop campaigns this month.

    Sonic, Solana's social layer and platform for TikTok users on-boarding to Web3, completes its activity campaigns Jan. 6. Eligible enthusiasts will share 7% of all SONIC emissions, the team announced Dec. 31.

    Related
    alt=
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 14:33
    Sonic SVM Approaches Mainnet Release, SONIC Token Goes Live
    Article ImageVladislav Sopov

    A general snapshot has already been taken while some extra activities are running.

    Also, Jupiter (JUP), a dominant Solana DeFi protocol, inches closer to its hotly anticipated governance token airdrop. The protocol is expected to distribute 700 million JUP in the coming weeks.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Phantom Wallet #Solana #Airdrop
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 11:15
    $603.3 Million in Ethereum in Single Hour as Price Spikes — What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 10:15
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $603.3 Million in Ethereum in Single Hour as Price Spikes — What's Happening?
    Phantom Wallet Releases Crucial Statement on Token and Upgrade
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD