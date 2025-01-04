Phantom Wallet Releases Crucial Statement on Token and Upgrade
Phantom, one of the most popular non-custodial wallets for the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, makes things clear about its alleged airdrop ambitions. Instead of a governance token launch and airdrop, the protocol will remain focused on enhancing its social functions and better user experience.
Now official: No Phantom token in plans, team says
Phantom, a mainstream multi-currency non-custodial wallet, denies rumors of a token launch and airdrop for the community. The potential airdrop was allegedly associated with Phantom's brand-new social discovery functions, the team stated on X.
We're thrilled by the enthusiasm for following users on Phantom!
It's a huge step for us toward making crypto more personal and user-friendly. By simplifying how you share and discover with friends, we aim to dramatically improve how users find new tokens and apps.
As per the statement posted on Phantom's account with almost 740,000 followers, the team noticed the speculations about an airdrop tied to the novel social discovery module. The SocialFi function allows Phantom customers to follow each other and socialize while trading crypto and NFTs.
The instrument is set to make crypto experiences more personal and user-friendly. Instead of launching an airdrop, the team will be focused on advancing social discovery on Phantom and making it suitable for every new and existing user.
This, in turn, will streamline the way of finding new cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications (dApps) while using Phantom.
As covered by U.Today previously, Phantom integrated Sui (SUI) blockchain support a month ago. The move-based blockchain became accessible to 7 million Phantom users.
Solana community all set for two major airdrops in January 2025
Despite Phantom's decision to skip the token launch and airdrop, Solanians will still be able to participate in two massive airdrop campaigns this month.
Sonic, Solana's social layer and platform for TikTok users on-boarding to Web3, completes its activity campaigns Jan. 6. Eligible enthusiasts will share 7% of all SONIC emissions, the team announced Dec. 31.
A general snapshot has already been taken while some extra activities are running.
Also, Jupiter (JUP), a dominant Solana DeFi protocol, inches closer to its hotly anticipated governance token airdrop. The protocol is expected to distribute 700 million JUP in the coming weeks.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.