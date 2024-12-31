Advertisement
AD

    Sonic SVM Approaches Mainnet Release, SONIC Token Goes Live

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Sonic, first Solana Virtual Machine blockchain, shared details of its TGE, airdrop and coming mainnet launch
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 14:33
    A
    A
    A
    Sonic SVM Approaches Mainnet Release, SONIC Token Goes Live
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ahead of the mainnet launch of Sonic, the first SVM-based blockchain, its foundation disclosed the details of its tokenomics and unveiled one last opportunity to become eligible for an upcoming airdrop. SONIC is set to fuel a number of utilities within the Sonic ecosystem.

    SONIC token introduced by Sonic Foundation as mainnet approaches

    According to an official statement by the Sonic Foundation, 360 million SONIC tokens will be entering circulation immediately upon TGE. The token kicks off with a net supply capped at 2.4 billion SONIC. Fifty-seven percent of SONIC will be allocated to the Sonic SVM community, including tokens reserved for ecosystem and community development, initial claims and Sonic HyperGrid incentives.

    Ecosystem and community development programs offer grants for game studios and dApp developers building within the Sonic SVM ecosystem. Seven percent of SONIC is reserved for exclusive airdrops, rewarding top contributors from the Sonic AVS delegation, Sonic Odyssey, SonicX, HyperFuse Observer Node holders and early supporters of Mirror World and World Store.

    Advertisement

    Twenty percent of SONIC will be distributed equally between validator node operators and observation node operators contributing to the security of the network.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Faces Last Crucial Test for 2024 Amid $280 Million Market Sell-off
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Elon Musk Adopts New X Name and PEPE-Themed Avatar, Setting Community Abuzz
    Binance’s CZ Doesn’t Know What Next Big Thing in Crypto Is

    Last but not least, 8% of SONIC tokens will be allocated to early supporters who backed Sonic's vision in the early stages, providing initial funding and helping shape the foundation of the project. Tokens will be subject to a 12-month cliff, followed by a 24-month linear vesting schedule.

    SONIC airdrop: Last call for applicants before Jan. 6, 2025

    The SONIC token generation event is set to happen Jan. 7, 2025. The token will be available on CEXes and DEXes, with the full list expected to be shared on Sonic Foundation's social media pages.

    SONIC Initial Claim Snapshot was completed on Dec. 31, 2024. Seven percent of the total $SONIC supply has been allocated for the Initial Claim. The eligibility checker goes live on Jan. 3.

    At the same time, the team unveiled that there is a chance to qualify for the SONIC airdrop until Jan. 6. Users are invited to log in to SonicX via TikTok to qualify for the upcoming token distribution.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 31, 2024 - 14:27
    XRP Price Prediction for December 31
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 14:10
    54 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Fall
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for December 31
    54 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Fall
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 31
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD