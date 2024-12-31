Sonic SVM Approaches Mainnet Release, SONIC Token Goes Live

Advertisement

Ahead of the mainnet launch of Sonic, the first SVM-based blockchain, its foundation disclosed the details of its tokenomics and unveiled one last opportunity to become eligible for an upcoming airdrop. SONIC is set to fuel a number of utilities within the Sonic ecosystem.

SONIC token introduced by Sonic Foundation as mainnet approaches

According to an official statement by the Sonic Foundation, 360 million SONIC tokens will be entering circulation immediately upon TGE. The token kicks off with a net supply capped at 2.4 billion SONIC. Fifty-seven percent of SONIC will be allocated to the Sonic SVM community, including tokens reserved for ecosystem and community development, initial claims and Sonic HyperGrid incentives.

Announcing $SONIC, the native token to power Sonic and the multi-SVM ecosystem.



57% of $SONIC is allocated to the Sonic SVM Community, including tokens reserved for Ecosystem & Community, Initial Claims, and Sonic HyperGrid Rewards.



Learn more about the Sonic token to rule them… pic.twitter.com/2fJyLVLbGX — Sonic SVM (@SonicSVM) December 31, 2024

Ecosystem and community development programs offer grants for game studios and dApp developers building within the Sonic SVM ecosystem. Seven percent of SONIC is reserved for exclusive airdrops, rewarding top contributors from the Sonic AVS delegation, Sonic Odyssey, SonicX, HyperFuse Observer Node holders and early supporters of Mirror World and World Store.

Advertisement

Twenty percent of SONIC will be distributed equally between validator node operators and observation node operators contributing to the security of the network.

Last but not least, 8% of SONIC tokens will be allocated to early supporters who backed Sonic's vision in the early stages, providing initial funding and helping shape the foundation of the project. Tokens will be subject to a 12-month cliff, followed by a 24-month linear vesting schedule.

SONIC airdrop: Last call for applicants before Jan. 6, 2025

The SONIC token generation event is set to happen Jan. 7, 2025. The token will be available on CEXes and DEXes, with the full list expected to be shared on Sonic Foundation's social media pages.

SONIC Initial Claim Snapshot was completed on Dec. 31, 2024. Seven percent of the total $SONIC supply has been allocated for the Initial Claim. The eligibility checker goes live on Jan. 3.

At the same time, the team unveiled that there is a chance to qualify for the SONIC airdrop until Jan. 6. Users are invited to log in to SonicX via TikTok to qualify for the upcoming token distribution.