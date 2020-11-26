Peter Schiff States His Understanding of Bitcoin Saves Him from Trouble

News
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 12:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Renowned Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has assured the crypto community he understands Bitcoin well and this fact is saving him the trouble of losing funds
Peter Schiff States His Understanding of Bitcoin Saves Him from Trouble
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Passionate gold supporter and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff is thought by many Bitcoiners to not quite understand BTC, but now Schiff explains that this is not so and that his knowledge saves him the trouble of losing money.

Peter Schiff is not "too dumb to understand BTC"

The head of Euro Pacific Bank, vocal gold lover Peter Schiff, has taken to his Twitter page to talk to the community about Bitcoin again and assure them that he is intelligent enough to understand the world's beloved cryptocurrency even if many Bitcoiners doubt that.

It is his understanding of the subject that still keeps him away from Bitcoin, according to Schiff himself. Starting another anti-Bitcoin tirade, Schiff has again referred to BTC as a bubble.

Fools are not those who do not participate in bubbles, he tweeted; the real fools are exposed when the bubbles start popping.

BTC
Image via Twitter

"Large institutions will not go for Bitcoin when inflation hits," Peter Schiff

On Nov. 25, the gold bug Schiff tweeted that, so far, large financial institutions and investors are not worried about possible inflation too much. This confidence can be confirmed by low bond yields.

However, he said, when inflation finally hits, they will bet not on Bitcoin but on gold.

Schiff has slammed PayPal for its October launch of a Bitcoin acquisition option for customers and its announced intention to enable BTC-paid purchases from 28 million merchants in 2021.

The gold supporter believes PayPal should have chosen XAU instead of BTC.

Related Six Reasons Why Bitcoin Just Collapsed to $17,000
Related
Six Reasons Why Bitcoin Just Collapsed to $17,000

Bitcoin tanks 10 percent

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency shocked the market by plunging a whole ten percent and shedding roughly two thousand USD from its market price by now.

Bitcoin abruptly fell from $19,389, being a few steps away from its 2017 all-time high, and it hit $17,608, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $16,845. Crypto influencers on Twitter believe this is a regular correction that had been expected.

BTC
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Bitcoin#Bitcoin News#Peter Schiff
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Matic Launches Chainlink-Powered Feeds for ETH, USDT, DAI, and USDC
News
6 days ago

Matic Launches Chainlink-Powered Feeds for ETH, USDT, DAI, and USDC

Alex Dovbnya
article image Hackers Gain Control Over Domains of Popular Crypto Services
News
4 days ago

Hackers Gain Control Over Domains of Popular Crypto Services

Alex Dovbnya
article image All Eyes on Bitcoin as It Leaves $19,000 Behind
News
2 days ago

All Eyes on Bitcoin as It Leaves $19,000 Behind

Yuri Molchan