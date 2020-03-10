Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin (BTC) Is 'Done' After Failing as Digital Gold

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 07:21
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital says that you can put a fork in Bitcoin (BTC) after it collapses with global equities

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, used Bitcoin's latest price crash as an opportunity to launch a new series of relentless attacks on the flagship cryptocurrency. 

This time around, the gold bug says that the orange coin is done after it failed to stand its first major test as a safe haven asset. 

Must Read
Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin (BTC) as Safe Haven Asset as Stock Market Keeps Plunging - READ MORE

You had one job

Schiff suggests there is nothing that can help Bitcoin after it surprisingly plunged together with global equities. As reported by U.Today, the likes of veteran trader John Bollinger and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expected BTC to move in the opposite direction under such circumstances but that wasn't the case. 

The price of Bitcoin crashed by more than 17 percent over the last couple of days, which flies in the face of those pundits who claimed that Bitcoin would be more attractive during times of global uncertainty. 

This recent crash worsens the identity crisis of the leading cryptocurrency that, according to billionaire Ray Dalio, is neither a store of value nor a medium of exchange.   

Must Read
Peter Schiff Named 'Most Clueless Bitcoin Nocoiner', Beats Warren Buffett - READ MORE

Taking aim at CNBC

Apart from bashing Bitcoin, Schiff also took a shot at CNBC, the leading business news channel that has yet to invite him this year. When BTC was nearing its all-time high CNBC devoted a lot of its airtime to crypto, but went radio silent on the subject after the coin's price hit the rocks. 

While CNBC is indeed perceived as a contrarian indicator by some Bitcoin traders, it is understandable why their hosts were mum about it.

The S&P 500 tanked more than seven percent on March 9. As Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley explained, a drop of such magnitude would correspond to the Bitcoin price trimming 41 percent of its value in 24 hours.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target
Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Market Undergoing Black Swan: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Market Undergoing Black Swan: Trader Willy Woo
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:25
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Despite markets suffering from the coronavirus, Bitcoin has filled the CME gap, making crypto traders bullish on BTC as they call $8,500 the first target

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Bitcoin remains under the $8,000 level and both crypto markets and traditional markets are suffering from a black swan (as per trader Willy Woo) caused by the coronavirus spreading around the globe.

Still, the fact that Bitcoin has filled in the CME gap seems to have given traders hope that, in the short term, (with two months before the halving) the Bitcoin price will resume its bullish trend.

‘No more gaps below BTC now’

Trader Carl Eric Martin (aka The Moon Carl) has written on Twitter that Bitcoin has already filled the CME gap at the $7,685 level. Now, the trader says, the market can get on with the Bitcoin bull run, showing BTC as a true safe-haven asset.

$8,200-$8,500 on the table

Michael van de Poppe (aka ‘Crypto Michael’) believes that Bitcoin may bounce in the direction of $8,200 or even $8,500 as a relief. However, the analyst tweets that the major support levels of $7,300-$7,600 need to be tested.

Trader ‘George’ agrees, saying that so far Bitcoin could be heading into the $8,000 area.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Had to Drop 41 Percent to Remain Correlated, Says Bitwise CEO - READ MORE

Bearish take

@SinkTrader has reminded the community of the current global market recession with the coronavirus narrative as a major trigger. He believes crypto whales are pushing the Bitcoin price down to $6,000 in order to buy the dip before the next bull market breaks out.

Trader @FeraSY1, however, believes these narratives to be merely popular opinions on crypto Twitter. In reality, he reckons, this is the first time the global market has faced a major sell-off, so no-one can predict what will happen to BTC next.

“CT opinions about #BTC dump:

Normal GAP filling/correction

#coronavirus related panic Sell off

Plus token

Whales manuplation before halving

Reality(imo):

This is the very first time for #Crypto markets to witness global markets sell-off, so NO ONE knows how #Bitcoin will react”

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target
Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Market Undergoing Black Swan: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Market Undergoing Black Swan: Trader Willy Woo
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot