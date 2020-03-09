Back

Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin (BTC) as Safe Haven Asset as Stock Market Keeps Plunging

📰 News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 13:07
  • Yuri Molchan

    Major Bitcoin antagonist Peter Schiff has struck down Bitcoin again, telling BTC fans that it cannot be a safe haven asset during the next financial crisis

Contents

After Bitcoin plunged below the $8,000 level over the weekend, Bitcoin opponents seem to have become more active in criticizing the flagship cryptocurrency.

Peter Schiff, one of the big-names among them, has taken to Twitter to give BTC another stab even though the crypto market is already bleeding.

He has come up with another reason why Bitcoin cannot be considered a safe-haven asset.

‘BTC cannot be the safe haven of choice now’

Giving the community a reminder of the idea that, because Bitcoin was created after the financial crisis of 2008 it could be a potential cure for the next one, Peter Schiff points to the fact that all these years, the community has been wrong about BTC.

Now that global stock markets are falling, including such major assets as crude oil, Bitcoin has plunged as well. This is what Schiff is hinting at – BTC cannot be used as a secure asset, since it is not immune to the instability the markets are witnessing at the moment.

Director of the digital assets division at VanEck, Gabor Gurbacs, seems to be tired of trying to convince Schiff on Bitcoin. He tweets:

“It’s a waste of time. Many have explained to him and I even shared my presentation. He is doing this to instigate people. Not worth your time.”

Bitcoin plunged much less than the stock market

Meanwhile, the CEO of Ajoobz.com tweets that compared to the 30 percent fall in the stock market, Bitcoin has lost only 9.2 percent so far, apparently showing that Bitcoin is more stable in times of market uncertainty than conventional assets, after all.

Meanwhile, the head of the Messari agency, Ryan Selkis, also believes that crypto is not immune to global economic risks in the medium-term. He has shared his forecast on Twitter:

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent Jack Dorsey to Remain Twitter CEO

📰 News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 13:35
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Twitter will keep its pro-Bitcoin CEO Jack Dorsey after a failed takeover attempt

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Vocal Bitcoin proponent Jack Dorsey to remain at the helm of social media giant Twitter, CNBC reports.  

#StandingWithJack 

Last week, Elliott Management founder Paul Singer attempted to oust the eccentric billionaire by buying a four percent stake in his company. 

The 'vulture capitalist' was displeased with the CEO's pro-crypto stance. Instead of focusing on running Twitter he claimed the CEO was diverting his attention to Square Crypto, the subsidiary of financial service provider Square that is also owned by Dorsey. 

Numerous members of the cryptocurrency industry stepped in to support Dorsey, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

A pro-Bitcoin voice 

As reported by U.Today, Dorsey predicted that Bitcoin could become the only currency in the world. He himself buys around $10,000 worth of BTC on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, Square Crypto contributes to the development of Bitcoin Core and the Lightning Network.  

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was responsible for almost 50 percent of Square's Cash App revenue in the fourth quarter, which means that his crypto app is definitely paying off.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

