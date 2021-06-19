PointPay PointPay

Peter Schiff Finally Gets Blue Twitter Tick, Michael Saylor Trolls Him by Offering Bitcoin Instructions

News
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 12:52
article image
Yuri Molchan
Vocal Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has finally got his blue tick on Twitter, MicroStrategy CEO is mocking him by saying how to become a proper Bitcoiner now
Peter Schiff Finally Gets Blue Twitter Tick, Michael Saylor Trolls Him by Offering Bitcoin Instructions
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prominent Bitcoin hater Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and a long-term gold investor, has at last got his Twitter account verified and got the long-awaited blue tick from Jack Dorsey’s team.

He published a tweet full of excitement (and perhaps a bit of healthy sarcasm) on that.

“Things will start happening to me now”, he emphasized.

8172_0
Image via Twitter

Michael Saylor mocks Schiff to become a Bitcoiner

Big Bitcoin evangelist, CEO of the business software public company MicroStrategy (which was first to put Bitcoin on its balance sheet) immediately congratulated Schiff on that as if the latter had entered the lines of Bitcoiners.

Saylor was trolling Schiff, it seems, in his quiet manner, and offered him several instructions on what a newly-converted Bitcoiner must do “to continue on his winning streak”.

Among them is buying Bitcoin. Adding Bitcoin to his Twitter bio (this advice could be also given by Elon Musk a few months ago), getting laser eyes on the profile pic, etc.

Only in this case, Saylor insists, good things will start happening to Peter Schiff.

8172_1
Image via Twitter

Despite being a heavy Bitcoin opponent, Peter Schiff has been mentioning BTC in his tweets far more often that other Bitcoin haters.

Related
Peter Schiff Agrees Bitcoin Might Rise 6.125% in Next 7 Years but It Can Easily Crash Below $10,000 First: Details

Schiff’s son increases his Bitcoin exposure

Some in the community have begun suspecting that Schiff holds Bitcoin on the quiet and shills it in his negative tweets. His son Spencer, however, is a real Bitcoiner and recently increased his BTC position to 113 percent of his portfolio.

#Peter Schiff #Bitcoin News #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and XLM Price Analysis for June 19
06/19/2021 - 15:18

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and XLM Price Analysis for June 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Peter Schiff Finally Gets Blue Twitter Tick, Michael Saylor Trolls Him by Offering Bitcoin Instructions
06/19/2021 - 12:52

Peter Schiff Finally Gets Blue Twitter Tick, Michael Saylor Trolls Him by Offering Bitcoin Instructions
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image “Biggest Crash in World History Coming, I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $24,000”: Robert Kiyosaki
06/19/2021 - 11:53

“Biggest Crash in World History Coming, I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $24,000”: Robert Kiyosaki
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan