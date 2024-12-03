Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable ATH, SHIB Loses 13% in 24 Hours, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Predicts Bitcoin May 'Crash' to $60K: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Peter Brandt's new XRP price prediction suggests unbelievable all-time high

From the very start of the week, XRP has been actively stealing the spotlight from Bitcoin with its remarkable achievements; the price of the Ripple-affiliated token surpassed the $2.50 mark, and its market cap is now standing at an astonishing $156.63 billion. This surge has positioned XRP as a top three digital asset, trailing only Bitcoin and Ethereum and raking ahead of Solana and USDT. Many market participants were caught off guard by this development and are now considering various predictions for XRP's future price movements. Amid this whirlpool of brawling enthusiasm, renowned trader Peter Brandt, who had previously been skeptical about XRP, has recently published a bullish price outlook. He shared a price chart for XRP, highlighting its recent breakout above the dynamic resistance at $0.92. Looking at Brandt's chart, we can assume that the trader expects that this breakout could result in XRP's price rising as high as $24 per token. However, this projection raises questions about the feasibility of XRP to do so, as its market cap would need to reach nearly $1.37 trillion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) loses 13% in 24 hours: What's happening?

Shiba Inu experienced a notable 13% decline on Sunday, following an earlier rally that lifted its price to $0.000033. SHIB then retreated to the $0.000029 level, where it is currently trading. However, the recent downturn makes it difficult to determine if this rally was sustainable or the result of overbought conditions. Despite the decline, 73% of SHIB holders are still in profit, reflecting ongoing investor confidence supported by strong on-chain activity. Moreover, the rally and the following sell-off seem to have been heavily influenced by large holders, with substantial transaction volumes reported in recent days. In the future, the $0.000027 range serves as a critical support level. A rebound fueled by increased interest from both institutional and retail investors could be on the horizon if SHIB manages to hold this level. To sustain its bullish trend, SHIB will need to overcome resistance at $0.000033 and $0.000036.

Advertisement

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" predicts Bitcoin may "crash" to $60K