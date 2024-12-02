Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Promises to Strike Back at Bad Actors Hard: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead developer Kusama warns bad actors to give up their plans about SHIB DAO
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 14:12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The enigmatic SHIB lead known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has made an important statement about what he referred to as “new bad actors,” warning them that their plans would be overthrown by counter actions from the SHIB team.

    Shytoshi promises to defend DAO

    Kusama said that he had a revelation “in a dream” about “the shadowcats plan to take over the DAO” meaning the DAO Governance (DAO standing for a decentralized autonomous organization) that the SHIB team is working on, planning to transition the governing functions over the ecosystem to every SHIB holder “regardless of the size of their stake.”

    The introduction of the DAO will give SHIB users (Shibizens) “more control over decisions that impact the ecosystem,” according to an article published by SHIB marketing lead Lucie on her X account at the end of August.

    Now, Shytoshi Kusama tweeted that the aforementioned plan was “same plan from before, (mostly) new bad actors.” He claimed that no plan against SHIB and DAO will succeed since the team is ready to strike back timely and efficiently to prevent any possible damage: “Plans are in place for just such actions.”

    Top SHIB dev's "big ideas" for SHIB burn upgrade

    In a recently published tweet, top SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya revealed that he has got “some big ideas” that could be included in the Shiba Inu ecosystem - in particular for token burns.

    He did not reveal any details but said that he has been working, while “others sit back expecting results without effort.”

    This tweet came after a heated debate on the X platform over the weekend, where Kaal Dhairya took an active part trying to bring it home to complainers that the SHIB team is not responsible for making Shiba Inu burns. He pointed out that "burning and decreasing supply is a cumulative effort."

    The higher the utility that Shibarium sees, the higher burns go, he said. The developer also said that the automated SHIB burn mechanism will be down for maintenance soon “to introduce an even better, cheaper burn mechanism.”

    Speaking of burns, in the last month, according to the Shibburn tracker, the SHIB community and the developer team have managed to dispose of a record 3,162,301,655 SHIB meme coins in 167 transactions to dead wallets.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
