    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Predicts Bitcoin May 'Crash' to $60K

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Robert Kiyosaki has predicted that Bitcoin will be having a sale
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 18:21
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Predicts Bitcoin May 'Crash' to $60K
    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of personal finance bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has predicted that the price of Bitcoin may "crash" to as low as $60,000. 

    The American businessman has noted that the flagship cryptocurrency has seemingly stalled near the widely coveted $100,000 level. 

    However, the 77-year-old businessman will be unfazed by such a significant correction. 

    "If and when that happens I will not sell. BTC will be having a sale. I will buy more," he said. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $97,320, according to CoinGecko data. The leading cryptocurrency is just 2.4% away from reaching a new record peak. 

    On Nov. 22, Bitcoin reached its current all-time high of $99,800 on the Bitstamp exchange. It then suffered a minor correction, dropping to a local low of $90,742 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz recently said that he did not expect Bitcoin to plunge below the $80,000 level. 

    Last month, Kiyosaki endorsed the uber-bullish $13 million Bitcoin price prediction made by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor. 

    Now, Kiyosaki is saying that he is focused on buying more Bitcoin. "At this stage of the BTC process… price is not as important..as  how many BTC you acquire. I want more BTC," he said. 

    Earlier this week, he also claimed that an unidentified artificial intelligence (AI) model had predicted that Bitcoin would hit $500,000 in 2025. 

