BlackRock's 'No' on XRP ETF Might Not Last, Says President of ETF Store

The rumors about a possible XRP exchange-traded fund won't seem to die down, even after BlackRock said in public that it has no plans to launch one. ETF analyst and ETF Store President Nate Geraci says he's still expecting to see both XRP and Solana spot ETFs in the firm's line-up at some point — just not yet.

Advertisement

The whole thing started with a bit of back-and-forth on X. BlackRock's spokesperson has said that there are no plans like that right now. Geraci didn't get into who's right, but he did make it clear that he believes the endgame includes an XRP ETF.

That belief is more important now that Ripple's long fight with the SEC is officially over. A joint filing last week closed the door on appeals, locking in Judge Analisa Torres' 2023 decision: Institutional XRP sales violated securities law, exchange sales to retail investors did not, and XRP itself is not a security. For the first time in years, the token's legal status is crystal clear.

Advertisement

What BlackRock's XRP ETF brings to XRP

BlackRock, which already lists Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, might need some clarification before adding XRP. If they approve it, institutions could get regulated exposure without using exchanges, which could increase liquidity and make the asset easier to integrate into payment networks and banking rails.

At the moment, the company's statement is a firm "no," but if the timing, rules and competition all line up, who knows, maybe "no" can easily turn into "next."