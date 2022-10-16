Peter Brandt Is Surprisingly Bullish on NFTs

Sun, 10/16/2022 - 08:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Commodity trader Peter Brandt has warmed up to non-fungible tokens after comparing them to Beanie Babies and Pet Rocks
Peter Brandt Is Surprisingly Bullish on NFTs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt has surprised his followers with enthusiastic tweets about non-fungible tokens.

Earlier this week, Brandt tweeted that some NFTs projects would make it, igniting heated discussions about the state of the sector.

On Sunday, the veteran trader explained his rather progressive stance, arguing that NFTs have now managed to move beyond simple JPEGs.

He went on to say that some “select” projects have managed to improve their functionality and utility.

It remains unclear what exactly made Brandt warm up to NFTs given that he was extremely skeptical of the latest cryptocurrency craze in the past.

In May, Brandt compared non-fungible tokens to Beanie Babies and Pet Rocks. In February, he called NFTs “stupid.”

Related
“Amazon SHIB Burner” About to Catch Up with September Burns: Details

Brandt has been rather dismissive of altcoins in the past, which is why his negative attitude toward NFTs wasn’t a surprise. However, the trader has now seemingly recognized the promise of the technology.

Waning enthusiasm

While Brandt has changed his tune on NFTs, he might be already late to the party.

As reported by U.Today, NFT volumes collapsed in the third quarter. In September, digital collectibles recorded only $466 million worth of trading volume, plunging 97% from last year.

NFTs started rapidly losing steam due to plummeting cryptocurrency prices. Bitcoin and some blue-chip altcoins have lost more than 70% of their value from their 2021 peak.

Yet, major companies continue to submit NFT-related trademark filings, which indicates that this technology is unlikely to go away despite plunging trading volumes.

#NFT News #Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Casper (CSPR) Rallies for 14% in Last 24 Hours, Here's Main Reason Why
10/16/2022 - 12:18
Casper (CSPR) Rallies for 14% in Last 24 Hours, Here's Main Reason Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image LUNC, USTC & LUNA May Rally on This Do Kwon Surprise: Details
10/16/2022 - 11:41
LUNC, USTC & LUNA May Rally on This Do Kwon Surprise: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
10/16/2022 - 11:33
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya