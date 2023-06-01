PEPE up 5% as Trading Volume Picks up Momentum, Is Meme Coin Revival Underway?

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 15:00
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
PEPE trailing new revival in attempt to retest its previous performance
PEPE up 5% as Trading Volume Picks up Momentum, Is Meme Coin Revival Underway?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

PEPE, the once sensational meme coin that lost its grip for the better part of last month, is on a targeted recovery today, trading up 5% over the past 24 hours. The digital token is changing hands at $0.000001323 and has gradually started erasing some of the losses it has accrued over the past week.

PEPE COIN Chart
PEPE/USD 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

PEPE is tactfully trailing the current positivity in the broader digital currency ecosystem, and thus far, it has been able to accrue a significant trading volume of more than $152.4 million.

This trading volume is the 23rd largest in the industry at this time, according to data from CoinMarketCap, an indication of renewed interest in the frog-themed meme coin.

With June opening up to new realities for many altcoins, the assumption of whether or not investors will go all out to back PEPE so as to introduce a sustained revival hinges on several factors. These factors are primarily based on whether or not the developers behind the token are introducing new products and services beyond the baseless fun that fueled its parabolic growth in the first month of its launch.

Related
SHIB Rival FLOKI Announces Strategic Deal With Binance Pay

Stablecoin resurgence drive: Here are clear leaders

As the broader meme coin niche strives to regain its relevance, chances are that new entrants like PEPE and Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) will play a background role.

Sentimental price surges are only fit to push the price of an asset to an all-time high (ATH), especially as concerns utility. What helps tokens to sustain whatever growth they have picked up when the ovation is louder will be their core model for growth.

In line with this, the old guards, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are bound to lead the meme coin revolution this month as they have both the stability and the inherent growth model to lead the market. With a series of new milestones hit, these meme coins are worth watching out for this month.

#PEPE
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Here's How XRP Can Be Used in Cross-Chain XRPL Developments
06/01/2023 - 14:45
Here's How XRP Can Be Used in Cross-Chain XRPL Developments
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SHIB, BTC, ETH, Other Coins Can Now Be Used to Buy Nike, Apple Via Crypto.com
06/01/2023 - 14:30
SHIB, BTC, ETH, Other Coins Can Now Be Used to Buy Nike, Apple Via Crypto.com
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP's Security Status: Controversial Debate Sparked Among Experts
06/01/2023 - 14:13
XRP's Security Status: Controversial Debate Sparked Among Experts
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev