5,000 Preordered SHIB Wallets to Be Shipped in One Month: Details

Tangem crypto wallet maker, which was founded in 2017 in "Crypto Valley” Zug in Switzerland, announced in a recent tweet that SHIB hardware wallet is now accepting preorders.
They also named the approximate time when the first shipment of preordered SHIB wallets will be sent to buyers.
First shipment to be sent in month
The message was retweeted by SHIB-themed account "KURO SHIBARMY JPN" (@kuro_9696_9696). According to the tweet, the first 5,000 wallets will be shipped in early July – only a month left to go.
SHIBハードウェアウォレット、予約受付開始！— KURO🐾SHIBARMY JPN🇯🇵 (@kuro_9696_9696) May 29, 2023
初回限定5000個、発送は7月上旬より開始。
ディスカウントコード:FirstDrop
本体77.7ドル→69.93ドル
送料10ドル
合計79.93ドルでした。 https://t.co/ldHGFd18zV
The aforementioned wallets will be in the form and size of regular plastic bank cards and will allow users to operate more than 6,000 various digital currencies, apart from just the Shiba Inu meme coin.
Access to DEXes, NFTs and DeFi will also be provided to owners. In order to use their Tangem SHIB wallets, they will need only a smartphone connected to it.
On May 29, during the AMA of Tangem and Shiba Inu developers, a giveaway of 10 SHIB wallets was conducted among the participants of the "ask me anything" online event.
Ledger wallet controversy
Recently, the crypto community was shocked by the announcement of leading crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger about rolling out their "recovery service." According to the announcement, the upgrade will allow users to split their seed phrase into three parts and then send it automatically to three separate gadgets in an encrypted form.
This raised major concerns that this upgrade will become an easy target for hackers. Customers began out flowing from Ledger en masse. Seeing this negative effect, Ledger put the release of the recovery service on halt.
However, customers are still out flowing from Ledger to other wallet makers. Many crypto influencers and leaders of popular blockchain platforms criticized Ledger for the upgrade they planned to launch, including founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson.