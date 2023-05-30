5,000 Preordered SHIB Wallets to Be Shipped in One Month: Details

SHIB partner Tangem announces approximate date when first stash of Shiba Inu wallets will be shipped to buyers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Tangem crypto wallet maker, which was founded in 2017 in "Crypto Valley” Zug in Switzerland, announced in a recent tweet that SHIB hardware wallet is now accepting preorders.

They also named the approximate time when the first shipment of preordered SHIB wallets will be sent to buyers.

First shipment to be sent in month

The message was retweeted by SHIB-themed account "KURO SHIBARMY JPN" (@kuro_9696_9696). According to the tweet, the first 5,000 wallets will be shipped in early July – only a month left to go.

The aforementioned wallets will be in the form and size of regular plastic bank cards and will allow users to operate more than 6,000 various digital currencies, apart from just the Shiba Inu meme coin.

Access to DEXes, NFTs and DeFi will also be provided to owners. In order to use their Tangem SHIB wallets, they will need only a smartphone connected to it.

On May 29, during the AMA of Tangem and Shiba Inu developers, a giveaway of 10 SHIB wallets was conducted among the participants of the "ask me anything" online event.

Ledger wallet controversy

Recently, the crypto community was shocked by the announcement of leading crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger about rolling out their "recovery service." According to the announcement, the upgrade will allow users to split their seed phrase into three parts and then send it automatically to three separate gadgets in an encrypted form.

This raised major concerns that this upgrade will become an easy target for hackers. Customers began out flowing from Ledger en masse. Seeing this negative effect, Ledger put the release of the recovery service on halt.

However, customers are still out flowing from Ledger to other wallet makers. Many crypto influencers and leaders of popular blockchain platforms criticized Ledger for the upgrade they planned to launch, including founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson.