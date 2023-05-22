Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) Taps Major Exchange Listing and Sees Massive Sell-off

Mon, 05/22/2023 - 08:31
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
KuCoin Exchange has listed LADYS and is set to open active trading by 10:00 a.m. UTC
Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) Taps Major Exchange Listing and Sees Massive Sell-off
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The meme coin hype is far from dying down as more major exchanges continue to lend their support to these volatile asset classes. In the latest move in the meme coin community, KuCoin exchange announced it has listed Milady Meme Coin (LADYS), joining the host of trading platforms that have shown support to the major PEPE rival in the past few weeks.

While the KuCoin listing cannot be considered a vote of confidence by the trading platform to buy the coin, it does show how much these meme coins are being embraced and demanded by the community. According to the update shared by KuCoin, only the LADYS/USDT trading pair will be available on its platform for now, and trading is set to commence by 10:00 a.m. UTC today.

KuCoin has taken a special interest in the listing of meme coins and, as reported earlier by U.Today, this positioning helped KCS to take a major leap this month. The competition for relevance among exchanges to be the key hub for meme coin trading is growing remarkably, and KuCoin is doing all it can to stay relevant as such a venue for retail traders.

Related
Milady (LADYS) Largest Holder May Soon Sell Off, Here's Reason

LADYS loses momentum

With many whale actions being showcased by data insights featuring LADYS token, there is obvious proof that more sell-offs have been taking place around the meme coin. This bearish momentum is well displayed by the price action of the digital currency at the time of writing.

LADYS is down by 18.57% and is worth as little as $0.00000006197 per token. While this price outlook remains very gloomy, the cryptocurrency might see the KuCoin listing as another major avenue to retrace its steps, as more retail traders in new markets will have the opportunity to stack the token to join the ongoing frenzy.

#Milady Meme Coin #KuCoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bitcoin Price on Pizza Day: Nostalgic Review from 2010 to 2023
05/22/2023 - 06:46
Bitcoin Price on Pizza Day: Nostalgic Review from 2010 to 2023
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin in Danger? Michael Kramer Forecasts Shocking Breakdown
05/21/2023 - 18:27
Bitcoin in Danger? Michael Kramer Forecasts Shocking Breakdown
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 21
05/21/2023 - 18:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk