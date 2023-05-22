Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) Taps Major Exchange Listing and Sees Massive Sell-off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The meme coin hype is far from dying down as more major exchanges continue to lend their support to these volatile asset classes. In the latest move in the meme coin community, KuCoin exchange announced it has listed Milady Meme Coin (LADYS), joining the host of trading platforms that have shown support to the major PEPE rival in the past few weeks.

While the KuCoin listing cannot be considered a vote of confidence by the trading platform to buy the coin, it does show how much these meme coins are being embraced and demanded by the community. According to the update shared by KuCoin, only the LADYS/USDT trading pair will be available on its platform for now, and trading is set to commence by 10:00 a.m. UTC today.

KuCoin has taken a special interest in the listing of meme coins and, as reported earlier by U.Today, this positioning helped KCS to take a major leap this month. The competition for relevance among exchanges to be the key hub for meme coin trading is growing remarkably, and KuCoin is doing all it can to stay relevant as such a venue for retail traders.

LADYS loses momentum

With many whale actions being showcased by data insights featuring LADYS token, there is obvious proof that more sell-offs have been taking place around the meme coin. This bearish momentum is well displayed by the price action of the digital currency at the time of writing.

LADYS is down by 18.57% and is worth as little as $0.00000006197 per token. While this price outlook remains very gloomy, the cryptocurrency might see the KuCoin listing as another major avenue to retrace its steps, as more retail traders in new markets will have the opportunity to stack the token to join the ongoing frenzy.