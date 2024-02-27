Patex Sees Its Native Token Released on WePad, DAOMaker, ChainGPT: Details

One of the largest blockchain ecosystems for the Latin American market, Patex, shares the details of the upcoming decentralized token sale of its core native asset, PATEX. The token will be available on a number of blue-chip IDO launchpads, announcement says.

PATEX token on its way to IDO launchpads, token sale starts on Feb. 27

Novel cryptocurrency PATEX, which acts as a backbone element of the Patex Network's tokenomic design, will be launched on three prominent decentralized fundraising platforms over the course of one week. The campaign will start on WePad on Feb. 27.

WePad's release is set to be followed by DAOMaker's IDO, which starts on Feb. 28 and concludes on March 4, unlocking amazing opportunities for IDO enthusiasts.

Finally, PATEX is ready to debut on ChainGPT Pad on Feb. 29. The news marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Patex, offering crypto investors and enthusiasts an exciting opportunity to be part of a rapidly growing platform.

The PATEX token is intricately woven into the fabric of the eponymous ecosystem, and its integration is designed to advance the utility of various Patex products such as its layer-2 Network and C-Patex trading platform.

Patex platform CEO Ricardo Da Ros, former head of Brazil Binance and Crypto.com, invites all cryptocurrency innovation fans to take part in the PATEX IDO campaign:

We are excited to welcome investors to Patex. WePaid, ChainGPT Pad and DAOMaker are perfect venues for the listing of our native token, and we are excited to expand our user base and broaden our reach as we build a comprehensive crypto hub for users throughout the continent.

During the entire procedure of the three-phase token sale, cryptocurrency investors will be able to purchase PATEX with altcoins and stablecoins on various blockchains.

Patex ecosystem gained traction in 2023, set new records

Last year, Patex recorded several notable milestones, including the launch of its Network Testnet, Explorer, Mainnet and Wallet solution. These advancements, coupled with a strategic partnership with Brazilian investment firm Acura Capital, saw Patex’s valuation soar to $100 million.

It was subsequently named Best LATAM Blockchain Ecosystem of the Year at the Future Innovation Summit in Dubai.

Patex morphed from its predecessor C-Patex, which amassed over 100,000 users, with 20,000 monthly visits and an eight-digit 30-day trading volume. This transformation into Patex, within which C-Patex will continue as an exchange, marks a new chapter in the team’s commitment to blockchain technology and community engagement.