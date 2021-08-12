Rock Legend Gene Simmons Says He's "All In" on Bitcoin

News
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 05:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
KISS star Gene Simmons is still bullish Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Rock Legend Gene Simmons Says He's "All In" on Bitcoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During his recent CNBC appearance, KISS frontman Gene Simmons said that he’s “all in” on Bitcoin.

The rock star is convinced that Bitcoin will be trading at $60,000 by the beginning of next year:

So, I’m all in, I’m putting all in. When there was a big dip and it went down…I’ve put in more.

As reported by U.Today, the musician-turned-businessman revealed that he had a seven-figure Bitcoin fortune back in February.

Related
Revisiting MicroStrategy's Massive Bitcoin Bet on Its 1-Year Anniversary

Simmons got into crypto because of a call he made to Tyler Winklevoss at the beginning of the pandemic.

He swiftly turned into a vocal cryptocurrency proponent, which even prompted some to accuse Simmons of being paid to shill certain cryptocurrencies.  
 
Apart from Bitcoin, the KISS star also owns Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, and Uniswap.

Simmons likes the fact that crypto leaves a digital fingerprint, which makes it easier to tax it than gold.

He also added that one could now use crypto to purchase his art that will be presented later this year.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image New Version of FUN Token Goes Live on Polygon: Details
08/12/2021 - 09:15
New Version of FUN Token Goes Live on Polygon: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Includes Crypto Fan Tokens for Messi Transfer Package: Reuters
08/12/2021 - 09:11
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Includes Crypto Fan Tokens for Messi Transfer Package: Reuters
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Surges to $1.09, Here Are Possible Reasons from Santiment
08/12/2021 - 08:10
XRP Surges to $1.09, Here Are Possible Reasons from Santiment
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan