Rock Legend Gene Simmons Says He's "All In" on Bitcoin

KISS star Gene Simmons is still bullish Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

During his recent CNBC appearance, KISS frontman Gene Simmons said that he’s “all in” on Bitcoin.



The rock star is convinced that Bitcoin will be trading at $60,000 by the beginning of next year:

So, I’m all in, I’m putting all in. When there was a big dip and it went down…I’ve put in more.

As reported by U.Today, the musician-turned-businessman revealed that he had a seven-figure Bitcoin fortune back in February.